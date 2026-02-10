Target Plans About 500 Job Cuts As It Shifts Investment Toward Store Staffing

Job Cuts And Internal Rationale

Target will cut roughly 500 jobs across its regional offices and distribution sites in the United States, a move executives said is intended to free up resources to invest in stores and bring back customers. The reductions were announced on Monday in an internal email to employees that was obtained by the BBC.

The message said the cuts, along with a reorganization of geographic store districts, will help the company increase staffing in stores by adding labor and hours where they are most needed. Executives told employees that strengthening in-store operations is part of a broader effort to improve how customers are served.

Leadership And Earlier Workforce Reductions

The decision is among the first strategic moves by new chief executive Michael Fiddelke, who was named to lead the company last year as Target worked to reverse more than four years of stagnant sales. The latest cuts follow a previous round of layoffs announced in October, when Target said it would eliminate 1,800 corporate jobs, about 8% of its global corporate workforce.

Although the new round is smaller, it adds to the restructuring that began last year and reflects an ongoing effort to redirect spending toward store-level operations across Target’s nearly 2,000 U.S. locations.

Focus On Store Operations

In the internal note, executives said that elevating the guest experience is a priority for growth and that in-store workers will receive new training focused on customer experience. A Target spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about specific investments planned for stores.

Target has long been known for selling affordable clothing and a wide range of lower-priced groceries, housewares, electronics, and toys. In recent years, the retailer has struggled as cost-conscious shoppers cut back on discretionary purchases such as clothing and electronics, which have traditionally made up about half of the company’s sales.

Recent Challenges And Employee Response

The company has also dealt with supply shortages and criticism following an earlier decision to end diversity, equity, and inclusion targets. More recently, events in and around Minneapolis, where Target is based, have added to the pressure on the company. After two workers were detained inside one of its suburban Minneapolis stores last month, more than 300 employees signed an internal letter, seen by the BBC, urging executives to speak out and take steps to keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers off Target properties.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

