DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Weighs Adding AI Chatbot Apps To CarPlay, Report Says

ByJolyen

Feb 10, 2026

Apple Weighs Adding AI Chatbot Apps To CarPlay, Report Says

Reported Plans For CarPlay
Apple is working on ways to support AI chatbot apps inside CarPlay, a move that could let drivers talk to services such as Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, or OpenAI’s ChatGPT while using their cars, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources. The report said the work focuses on how third-party chatbot apps could operate within the CarPlay environment, which currently mirrors selected iPhone apps on a vehicle’s infotainment screen and allows interaction through Siri.

CarPlay runs on an iPhone and connects wirelessly to a car’s infotainment system, where it projects apps such as Apple Music, messaging, and navigation onto the display. Drivers can control these apps by voice through Siri rather than using touch controls.

CarPlay Ultra And Potential Impact
Apple’s next-generation CarPlay Ultra extends that setup beyond the main screen by also covering the central touchscreen and the digital dashboard in front of the driver, and it allows users to control certain vehicle settings. Support for chatbot apps would place external AI services inside that interface and could change how drivers interact with software in the car.

The report said this approach would, in theory, bring rival AI assistants into the vehicle environment and could reduce Siri’s role during in-car use, depending on how Apple implements the feature and which apps it allows to integrate.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Industry Puts Spotlight On Fintech Fraud With Tender Short And Wirecard Parallels
Feb 10, 2026 Jolyen
Odyssey Math Tuition Reinforces Commitment to Fostering Love for Mathematics with Proprietary Curriculum and E-Learning Enhancements in Singapore Math Tuition Sector With In-house Training of Math Tutors
Feb 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling Celebrates Record Live Event Attendance and Rising Popularity in Professional Wrestling
Feb 10, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801