DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

From the Game Day Stage to the World: Dreame Refrigerators Accelerate Their Global Journey

ByEthan Lin

Feb 10, 2026

On February 8, 2026 (Eastern Time), with the Game Day—the world’s premier annual sports and entertainment spectacle—the Dreame refrigerator reached ten millions of American households through NBC’s nationwide live broadcast. The broadcast showcased Dreame’s signature intelligent fresh-keeping technology along with its innovative sparkling water system.

This Football’s biggest night exposure marked the flagship debut of the Dreame refrigerator on a global entertainment stage and represented a significant milestone in Dreame’s strategy to engage the premium market worldwide.

Dreame refrigerator’s presence on this world-class stage stems from its unwavering commitment to product quality and relentless long-term investment in innovation.

The newly unveiled FizzFresh refrigerator is equipped with Dreame’s self-developed SparklingBar system. Featuring an integrated all-in-one design, the innovative sparkling water module is built directly into the refrigerator door. Without the need for additional appliances, users can simply insert a CO₂ cylinder to enjoy instant sparkling water. This innovation breaks down the cumbersome barriers of traditional sparkling water acquisition.

The conclusion of the Championship Sunday broadcast marks only the beginning of the brand’s ongoing expansion of resonance. Through this milestone moment, the Dreame refrigerator conveys a clear concept to global consumers: the true value of premium home appliances lies in redefining freshness and continuously empowering everyday life.

This is not only as a contemporary expression of quality living, but also as a testament to a technology-driven brand steadily advancing on the global premium stage.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Industry Puts Spotlight On Fintech Fraud With Tender Short And Wirecard Parallels
Feb 10, 2026 Jolyen
Odyssey Math Tuition Reinforces Commitment to Fostering Love for Mathematics with Proprietary Curriculum and E-Learning Enhancements in Singapore Math Tuition Sector With In-house Training of Math Tutors
Feb 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling Celebrates Record Live Event Attendance and Rising Popularity in Professional Wrestling
Feb 10, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801