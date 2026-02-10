From the Game Day Stage to the World: Dreame Refrigerators Accelerate Their Global Journey

On February 8, 2026 (Eastern Time), with the Game Day—the world’s premier annual sports and entertainment spectacle—the Dreame refrigerator reached ten millions of American households through NBC’s nationwide live broadcast. The broadcast showcased Dreame’s signature intelligent fresh-keeping technology along with its innovative sparkling water system.

This Football’s biggest night exposure marked the flagship debut of the Dreame refrigerator on a global entertainment stage and represented a significant milestone in Dreame’s strategy to engage the premium market worldwide.

Dreame refrigerator’s presence on this world-class stage stems from its unwavering commitment to product quality and relentless long-term investment in innovation.

The newly unveiled FizzFresh refrigerator is equipped with Dreame’s self-developed SparklingBar system. Featuring an integrated all-in-one design, the innovative sparkling water module is built directly into the refrigerator door. Without the need for additional appliances, users can simply insert a CO₂ cylinder to enjoy instant sparkling water. This innovation breaks down the cumbersome barriers of traditional sparkling water acquisition.

The conclusion of the Championship Sunday broadcast marks only the beginning of the brand’s ongoing expansion of resonance. Through this milestone moment, the Dreame refrigerator conveys a clear concept to global consumers: the true value of premium home appliances lies in redefining freshness and continuously empowering everyday life.

This is not only as a contemporary expression of quality living, but also as a testament to a technology-driven brand steadily advancing on the global premium stage.