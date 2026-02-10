Odyssey Math Tuition Reinforces Commitment to Fostering Love for Mathematics with Proprietary Curriculum and E-Learning Enhancements in Singapore Math Tuition Sector With In-house Training of Math Tutors

Odyssey Math Tuition today reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to redefining mathematics education in Math Tuition Singapore industry by prioritising genuine enjoyment and deep understanding over rote memorisation. The centre has now rolled out a comprehensive in-house training programme for its math tutors, alongside ongoing enhancements to its proprietary curriculum and 24/7 e-learning platform, to ensure every student receives the highest quality, passion-focused instruction.

Since its founding in 2013 by Principal Math Tutor Mr. Justin Tan during his time at the National University of Singapore, Odyssey Math Tuition has built its reputation on the conviction that students who fall in love with mathematics achieve stronger conceptual mastery, greater resilience, reduced anxiety, and superior long-term results in national examinations. This student-centred philosophy continues to distinguish Odyssey Math Tuition from many conventional centres that rely predominantly on repetitive drills, timed practices, or high-pressure exam techniques.

The newly implemented in-house tutor training programme is designed to uphold and elevate the centre’s distinctive “School of Math Sorcery” approach. All tutors undergo structured, ongoing professional development that covers three core pillars:

Techniques to make mathematics fun and engaging during lessons, including creative storytelling, real-world applications, interactive problem-solving games, visual aids, and celebratory recognition of student breakthroughs to spark curiosity and turn “math anxiety” into enthusiasm. Effective strategies for teaching exam question techniques tailored to O-Level and A-Level formats, while always prioritising conceptual clarity so students understand the “why” behind each method rather than simply memorising steps. Proven methods to help students grasp abstract concepts deeply—presenting multiple approaches to the same problem, addressing individual misconceptions patiently, encouraging independent exploration, and fostering logical reasoning that extends beyond the exam room.

“True excellence in mathematics begins with enjoyment and understanding, not repetition alone,” said Mr. Justin Tan, Principal Math Tutor and Founder of Odyssey Math Tuition. “Our in-house training ensures every math tutor is equipped to deliver math tuition lessons that ignite passion, build confidence, and develop genuine mastery. When students find joy in discovering patterns, solving puzzles, and seeing mathematics come alive, they naturally invest more effort, retain concepts longer, perform better under exam pressure, and carry a positive attitude toward the subject into higher education and beyond.”

The proprietary OMT Math Curriculum, crafted by Mr. Tan and continuously refined, remains fully aligned with the Ministry of Education (MOE) syllabus while embedding elements that promote enjoyment and conceptual depth. From Secondary-level Elementary Mathematics and Additional Mathematics to Junior College H1 and H2 Mathematics, the curriculum guides students toward independent thinking and flexible application of ideas.

Supporting this philosophy is the enhanced hybrid 24/7 OMT Math Tuition and E-Learning System, available exclusively to Secondary 1 to JC 2 students. The platform offers unlimited math tuition lessons access to introductory concept videos, topical quizzes with instant feedback, extensive question banks, detailed worksheets with step-by-step solutions, mock papers, exam strategy guides, recorded revision lessons, and personalised study planners. Recent updates have improved navigation and adaptive features, allowing learners to revisit challenging topics at their own pace and reinforce classroom learning flexibly around school commitments.

Odyssey Math Tuition provides complete coverage across educational stages: primary school math tuition focused on PSLE success, secondary school math tuition preparing for O-Levels, and junior college math tuition targeting A-Level excellence. While the e-learning system serves Secondary 1 to JC 2 levels, in-person programmes maintain the same emphasis on enjoyment and understanding for all students.

Feedback from students and parents reflects the effectiveness of this integrated approach: many report not only grade improvements but also a noticeable shift in mindset—from viewing math as stressful to seeing it as engaging and rewarding. Parents value the consistent, high-quality instruction delivered by well-trained tutors who make lessons both effective and enjoyable.

With the launch of its in-house tutor training programme, Odyssey Math Tuition strengthens its position as a leader in nurturing, passion-driven math education. Recent developments—including the September 2025 opening of a larger physical centre, continued team expansion, and planned AI enhancements to the e-learning platform in 2026—demonstrate the centre’s dedication to scaling its model while preserving exceptional standards.

By investing in tutor development, curriculum excellence, and digital innovation, Odyssey Math Tuition continues to empower Singapore students to excel academically and embrace mathematics as a source of joy, confidence, and lifelong strength.

About Odyssey Math Tuition

– Primary school math tuition (Primary 1 to Primary 6) focuses on building strong foundations for the PSLE. Lessons emphasise number sense, heuristics, model drawing, and problem-solving skills in a fun, encouraging way. Young learners gain confidence early, developing a positive attitude toward math that supports them through future challenges.

– Secondary school math tuition covers Secondary 1 math tuition to Secondary 4 (including IP streams), encompassing both Elementary Mathematics (E-Math) and Additional Mathematics (A-Math). The programme prepares students thoroughly for the O-Level examinations by breaking down complex topics, reinforcing understanding through targeted practice, and promoting flexible, independent application of concepts.

– Junior college math tuition supports JC1 and JC2 students in H1 and H2 Mathematics. The instruction is rigorous yet approachable, guiding learners through advanced topics such as calculus, vectors, statistics, and probability while fostering critical thinking and exam-ready skills.

