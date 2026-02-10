DMR News

Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling Celebrates Record Live Event Attendance and Rising Popularity in Professional Wrestling

ByEthan Lin

Feb 10, 2026

Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling, one of the best Dwarf wrestling shows, formerly known as Midget Wrestling, is excited to announce that attendance of its live shows has hit record highs as the popularity of Dwarfanators wrestling grows. In the past year alone, the international group held 400-500 shows across the United States, with crowds of 500 to 3,000 fans showing up each night.

To celebrate the success of its hundreds of shows in 2025 and the growing popularity of Dwarfanators wrestling in the professional midget wrestling space, Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling is expanding its tour schedule for 2026. The international Dwarf Wrestling group has prepared an array of action-packed, year-round shows across the US for the growing fanbase. The shows will bring closer the same raw energy and intensity of WWE, RAW, and SmackDown to cities across the US, delivered by superstar dwarf wrestlers like Microman. The Dwarfanators wrestling shows promise fans an unforgettable fusion of American Dwarf Wrestling and Mexican Mini Lucha Libre as fearless Dwarfanators fight to become the next Dwarfanators Wrestling legend.

As Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling celebrates the growing popularity of dwarf wrestling or midget wrestling entertainment and the record attendance of its live shows, the dwarf wrestling show host is using this as an opportunity to create a community and source opportunities for little people or dwarf wrestlers, ensuring that they are recognized as the athletes, entertainers, and professionals that they are. Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling has also marked this milestone with the announcement of its rebrand from Midget Wrestling to Dwarfanators Wrestling to champion respect for the professional wrestlers while delivering premium professional wrestling entertainment.

Tickets for the full roster of live pro wrestling shows and cities for 2026 are now on sale on Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling’s website. For more information about the upcoming shows, the wrestlers, and Dwarfanators wrestling, visit https://dwarfanators.com/.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

