AUPU Unveils North America-Tailored Home Comfort Solutions at IBS EXPO 2026

With the recently concluded AHR Expo, industry professionals who missed the premier HVAC event still have the opportunity to explore AUPU’s fully localized home comfort solutions and connect with the brand’s expert team at the 2026 International Builders’ Show (IBS EXPO).

AUPU Intelligent Technology Corporation Limited, a global leader in intelligent home comfort and ventilation solutions, launched a suite of customized high-performance products at the 2026 International Builders’ Show (IBS EXPO), targeting the North American residential market’s growing demand for compact, energy-efficient and smart home comfort systems. The three-day exhibition, held Feb. 17-19 in Orlando, Florida, draws over 70,000 industry professionals from 100+ countries, making it a key platform for AUPU to showcase its localized innovation and market expansion strategy.

All products on display at AUPU’s booth (W7679) are optimized for North American electrical standards (120V 60Hz) and hold FCC certification — a mandatory requirement for electronic products entering the U.S. market to ensure compliance with strict electromagnetic compatibility and safety norms. The lineup spans bath ventilation fans, smart heating systems, air quality devices and multi-purpose comfort products, addressing the full spectrum of residential air circulation, temperature regulation, drying and purification needs, as the global bathroom exhaust fans market is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2032.

“IBS EXPO is the premier stage to connect with North American builders, contractors and industry decision-makers, and our localized product lineup reflects our deep understanding of the market’s unique needs,” said a senior AUPU representative. “With our core philosophy of ‘Design for Love,’ we’ve engineered solutions that balance innovation, practicality and compliance, catering to both new construction and retrofit projects — a key growth driver for the region’s home comfort market.”

AUPU’s compact depth bath ventilation fan series, a centerpiece of its exhibition, stands out for its space-saving design, making it ideal for the North American retrofit market — which is seeing increased demand as homeowners upgrade outdated ventilation systems. The series includes 6″, 4″ and 8″ depth variants, with the 6″ model (e.g., BF6-S13C, BF6-S13CL, Conceal series) featuring a universal housing, FCC-listed quick-install brackets that eliminate the need for attic access, 3-speed air flow (110-80-50 CFM), built-in humidity sensing and energy-efficient 16W operation. A premium version, the BF6-S13LRS, adds selectable air flow (130-100-70 CFM), RGB lighting with music sync, Bluetooth speakers and remote control. Complementing the ventilation lineup is AUPU’s smart bath heater and climate control range, designed to address North American households’ focus on thermal comfort and energy efficiency amid rising energy costs. Highlights include the Cool-Warm Bath Heater (300 CFM, 3000W heating/1450W cooling) with AI heating technology, the F3-Pro dual PTC heating system (3200W, 5-speed DC motor) and the MC01-Air, which integrates heating, RGB lighting, Bluetooth music and deodorization.

The exhibition also features AUPU’s multi-purpose home comfort devices, including the CKZ-26Q-A-GT cooling and heating unit (7000 Btu capacity), a high-efficiency dehumidifier with low noise operation (37.4-41.6dB), smart drying racks with heavy-load capacity and the Airwhale 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier — all aligned with trends toward integrated, low-maintenance home comfort solutions in North America.

As the final year IBS EXPO is held in Orlando, AUPU is leveraging the event to deepen its presence in the North American market, where the residential HVAC sector is expected to grow steadily, driven by system upgrades and demand for smart, energy-efficient solutions. Industry professionals attending the expo are invited to visit booth W7679 to experience AUPU’s products firsthand and consult with the company’s experts on customized home comfort solutions.

About AUPU Intelligent Technology Corporation Limited: AUPU is a leading innovator in intelligent home comfort and ventilation solutions, dedicated to developing high-performance, user-centric products. With a global footprint, the company focuses on localized innovation to meet the unique needs of markets worldwide, adhering to strict safety and quality standards to deliver reliable home comfort experiences.