Odyssey Math Tuition Celebrates Completion of Brand-New Maths Tuition Centre Renovation and Branding Refresh to Promote Passion-Driven & Math Education Fun in Singapore

Odyssey Math Tuition proudly announces the completion of its comprehensive renovation and full branding refresh at the new physical centre, finalised on February 8, 2026. This milestone follows the Math Tuition Singapore centre’s relocation and commencement of tuition operations in the larger premises in September 2025, marking a transformative step in expanding access to its unique, enjoyment-centred math education in Singapore.

Established in 2013 by Principal Math Tutor Mr. Justin Tan during his undergraduate studies at the National University of Singapore, Odyssey Math Tuition has built a strong reputation on the principle that students who genuinely fall in love with mathematics develop deeper conceptual mastery, heightened resilience, lower anxiety, increased motivation, and superior long-term success in national examinations. This passion-driven ethos distinguishes Odyssey Math Tuition from conventional centres that often rely on rote memorisation, repetitive drills, or high-stakes pressure tactics.

The newly renovated math tuition centre features modern, spacious classrooms optimised for small-group instruction, collaborative learning zones, advanced digital integration points, and a refreshed aesthetic that embodies the “School of Math Sorcery” theme—creating an inviting, magical atmosphere where mathematics feels exciting and approachable. The branding update includes updated visual identity, signage, interior design elements, and enhanced on-site resources, all aligned with the centre’s mission to inspire curiosity and confidence.

These upgrades enable Odyssey Math Tuition to deliver even more effective personalised guidance while maintaining small class sizes for individual attention. Math Tutors, trained through the centre’s in-house programme, employ techniques to make lessons fun—using creative explanations, real-world applications, interactive activities, and positive reinforcement—while teaching exam strategies and prioritising true understanding over mechanical repetition.

“Our renovated math tuition centre is more than a physical upgrade; it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to creating environments where students can thrive and truly enjoy mathematics,” said Mr. Justin Tan, Principal Math Tutor and Founder of Odyssey Math Tuition.

“The refreshed space, combined with our nurturing approach, helps turn math anxiety into enthusiasm. Students experience the joy of discovery, build independent thinking skills, and gain the confidence to excel in PSLE, O-Level, and A-Level exams—all while developing a positive, lifelong relationship with the subject.”

Odyssey Math Tuition offers fully MOE-aligned programmes across key stages:

Primary school math tuition (Primary 1 to Primary 6) focuses on foundational skills and PSLE preparation, emphasising number sense, heuristics, model drawing, and problem-solving in an engaging, confidence-building manner.

Secondary school math tuition covers Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 (including IP streams), including Elementary Mathematics (E-Math) and Additional Mathematics (A-Math), with thorough O-Level preparation through conceptual depth and flexible application.

Junior college math tuition supports JC1 and JC2 in H1 and H2 Mathematics, guiding advanced topics like calculus, vectors, statistics, and probability with critical thinking and exam-focused skills.

The proprietary 24/7 OMT Math Tuition E-Learning System complements in-person sessions by providing unlimited access—exclusively for Secondary 1 to JC 2 students—to concept videos, topical quizzes with instant feedback, question banks, worksheets with solutions, mock papers, exam guides, recorded lessons, and personalised planners. This hybrid setup extends flexible, self-paced reinforcement of the centre’s passion-focused philosophy.

Feedback from students and parents underscores the positive impact: many report not only academic gains but also a mindset shift toward viewing mathematics as rewarding and enjoyable. The enhanced facilities further support this by offering a more inspiring and comfortable learning environment.

With the renovation and branding now complete, Odyssey Math Tuition is poised for continued growth, including planned AI enhancements to the e-learning Singapore tuition platform in 2026 and preparations for future franchise opportunities. These developments reaffirm the centre’s dedication to scaling high-quality, student-centred math tuition across Singapore.

For more information about the renovated centre, programmes, or e-learning system, visit https://odysseymathtuition.com/.

About Odyssey Math Tuition in Singapore

About Odyssey Math Tuition in Singapore

Odyssey Math Tuition is a well-established math tuition centre in Singapore, founded in 2013 by Principal Math Tutor Mr. Justin Tan.

Unlike many traditional tuition centres in Singapore that focus heavily on rote memorisation, speed drills, repetitive practice papers, or high-pressure exam tactics, Odyssey Math Tuition adopts a nurturing, student-centred philosophy it calls the “School of Math Sorcery.” The core belief is that students who fall in love with mathematics—those who find joy, curiosity, and excitement in the subject—are far more likely to achieve deep conceptual understanding, build resilience, reduce math anxiety, stay motivated, think independently, and perform consistently well in exams such as the PSLE, O-Levels, and A-Levels.

To bring this philosophy to life, Odyssey Math Tuition maintains small-group in-person classes that allow tutors to give personalised attention and build strong, supportive relationships with students. Tutors patiently address individual misconceptions, present multiple ways to solve the same problem, connect abstract concepts to real-world examples, incorporate interactive and creative elements, celebrate every “aha” moment, and create an environment of kindness, mutual respect, and emotional encouragement. By making mathematics feel engaging, approachable, and even magical, the centre helps students shift their mindset from seeing math as stressful or intimidating to viewing it as an enjoyable and empowering pursuit.

Odyssey Math Tuition offers comprehensive, MOE-aligned programmes tailored to each educational stage:

– Primary school math tuition (Primary 1 to Primary 6) emphasises building solid foundations with a strong focus on PSLE preparation. Lessons develop number sense, heuristics, model drawing, word problem strategies, and logical reasoning in a fun, confidence-building way so young learners start their math journey positively.

– Secondary school math tuition covers Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 (including Integrated Programme streams), teaching both Elementary Mathematics (E-Math) and Additional Mathematics (A-Math). The programme prepares students thoroughly for the O-Level examinations by prioritising conceptual clarity, flexible problem-solving, and independent application over mechanical repetition.

– Junior college math tuition supports JC1 and JC2 students in H1 and H2 Mathematics, guiding them through advanced topics such as functions, calculus, sequences and series, vectors, complex numbers, statistics, and probability. Instruction is rigorous yet supportive, fostering critical thinking and exam-ready skills.

All teaching is guided by the proprietary OMT Math Curriculum, carefully developed and refined by Mr. Justin Tan, which integrates seamlessly with MOE requirements while embedding elements designed to spark enjoyment and deep understanding. Recent developments include the relocation to a larger centre in September 2025, completion of a full renovation and branding refresh on February 8, 2026, ongoing in-house tutor training to maintain consistent high standards, and planned AI enhancements to the e-learning system in 2026.

Through its consistent emphasis on passion, conceptual mastery, personalised guidance, and a supportive learning environment, Odyssey Math Tuition empowers Singapore students to excel in mathematics examinations while cultivating confidence, curiosity, resilience, and a positive, lifelong relationship with the subject.