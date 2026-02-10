Roast & Ground Sets New Corporate Coffee Standard

Setting a new standard for workplace refreshments in London and the South East, award-winning B Corp coffee specialist Roast & Ground is ensuring no office has to settle for less than high-street quality coffee.

Roast & Ground, a family business with over 25 years of industry experience, is on a mission to put offices and other workplaces at the heart of the quality coffee revolution. Specialising in best-in-class commercial coffee machines and the freshly roasted coffee beans hand-picked to work perfectly in them, the company’s continued growth proves that a premium workplace coffee offer is now essential for keeping staff happy, productive and motivated.

Renowned for five-star customer service, Roast & Ground offers an end-to-end office drinks solution that takes clients from initial enquiry through specification and installation, and then keeps machines brewing happily day after day, year after year. The machine range is carefully chosen to offer state-of-the-art technology and durability at a range of price points, with prestige brands including Rex-Royal, Jura and Coffetek. Then, Roast & Ground’s team of highly-trained engineers keep machines in peak working order with a schedule of preventative maintenance and hygiene checks – key to ensuring coffee tastes fabulous day after day.

Producing coffee that competes with that sold on the high street also demands careful sourcing of speciality beans and meticulous roasting. Roast & Ground has refined its ethical, eco-friendly range over many years to offer a wide variety of coffee styles and flavours, all freshly roasted in the UK using carbon-efficient roasters. From washed bourbon to pulped natural beans, from early morning eye-openers to elegant light roasts and clean, chemical-free decaf, every coffee comes from renowned high-altitude coffee growing regions and is fully traceable.

“It’s important that coffee served in the workplace suits all-day drinking,” says Richard Gray, Founder and Chief Coffee Taster at Roast & Ground. “We hand-select our beans with this in mind and have machines that can offer up to three different roasts to suit different moods and times of the day.”

The expert engineers play a vital role here too, calibrating each coffee machine so that it produces perfect shots and a full menu of milky drinks time and again using each client’s desired roasts. This ensures the coffee is barista-style quality and yet can be made by anyone in the workplace at the touch of a button, offering a range of options from exquisitely intense ristrettos to velvety flat whites and bold americanos, as well as hot water for tea.

It was the unwavering commitment to customer service that prompted Roast & Ground’s evolution to a one-stop shop for all office drinks needs. Not only does the company sell the teas, hot chocolate, milks, sugars and snacks that make break time so rewarding, it offers eco-friendly water taps and dispensers, installed and maintained under the same convenient service contract as the coffee machines, with leading brands including Brita, Billi, and Borg & Overström.

Having achieved B Corp certification in 2025, Roast & Ground continues to lead with its commitment to community, sustainability and all aspects of ethical trading.

Joint Managing Director Catherine Gray notes that B Corp’s requirements set out an exacting programme of continuous improvement for the company, from which all their clients can benefit.

“Corporate Social Responsibility remains a hot topic for many businesses in our sector”, she adds. “In working with us they know they’re dealing with a forward-thinking, proactive company that aligns with their own sustainability commitments and obligations. Given hundreds of Roast & Ground customers are serving thousands of our drinks every day, we’re excited about the positive impact we can have on sustainability.”

To find out more about Roast & Ground’s coffee, coffee machines, technical support and other services, visit their website at www.roastandground.co.uk .

Media contact information:

Email: hello@roastandground.co.uk

Telephone: 020 8397 8676

Website: www.roastandground.co.uk