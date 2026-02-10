AI-Powered Energy Independence- Ktech to Showcase Energy Storage and AI Management Solutions at Intersolar 2026

Industry Pioneer Debuts Six Inverters + Battery System to Deliver 24-Hour Backup, Enhance Energy Efficiency

Ktech , a global pioneer in integrated energy solutions of Wuxi Ktech New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is set to redefine residential energy resilience at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2026 (February 18-20, San Diego Convention Center, Booth #3615). The company will launch six cutting-edge inverters and a high-performance battery system—addressing North America’s urgent grid challenges, from California’s wildfire blackouts to Texas’ winter storm failures. As the renewable energy transition accelerates (with residential solar adoption projected to grow 15% annually through 2030), Ktech’s “Resources Integrated & Value Appreciated” ecosystem empowers homeowners to take control of their energy future amid escalating grid unreliability.

“Today’s North American homeowners face a defining choice: remain vulnerable to costly outages and rising electricity rates, or embrace energy independence,” said Jim Chen, Ktech’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our new lineup turns homes into self-sufficient hubs—optimizing monthly energy usage and costs, providing 24 hours of backup power during blackouts, and enabling participation in VPP—all while meeting UL safety standards. In an era where 1 in 3 U.S. households experienced a grid outage last year, this isn’t just innovation—it’s essential protection.”

Against a backdrop of extreme weather and aging infrastructure, Ktech’s solutions fill a critical gap: utilities struggle to balance surging renewable demand with outdated grids, leaving millions exposed. The brand’s technology delivers decentralized resilience, reducing strain on centralized systems while giving users enhanced control—aligning with the industry’s shift toward “consumer-centric energy ecosystems.”

A Solution for Every Residential Need

Ktech’s exhibit features tailored inverters and a seamless battery system, designed to scale with diverse lifestyles:

The KE-N Series Split Phase Hybrid Inverters (5-12kW) set a new standard for hybrid performance, with 99% MPPT efficiency and 2x surge capacity for heavy loads. Integrated AFCI/RSD safety and VPP compatibility let homeowners benefit from participation in utility demand response programs. Paired with smart home integration, users monitor energy flows and auto-activate backup via a mobile app—core to Ktech’s AI energy management approach.

For larger homes and light commercial use, the Kayis Series High Voltage Three-Phase Hybrid Inverters (30-60kW) offer 150V low-voltage ride-through and generator integration. Supporting 10 parallel units, it scales with growing energy needs (e.g., EV charging, home offices) and stabilizes grids via reactive power compensation—ideal for utilities adopting distributed resources.

Off-grid users benefit from the KE-F Series (5-12kW) and Kayis Series Split Phase Off-Grid Inverters (5-16kW). The KE-F’s dual MPPT trackers and IP66 rating (operating from -40 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius） power remote cabins/farms reliably. The 16KW Kayis Series’ 10ms transfer switch and Smart Load prioritization ensure life-sustaining devices (medical equipment, refrigeration) stay online—even with limited battery.

All inverters pair with Ktech’s Residential Battery System (5-20kWh), featuring lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry, 95% round-trip efficiency, and a 10-year warranty. Its integrated BMS monitors cell health, while scalability lets homeowners start small (5kWh for daily load shifting) and expand to 20kWh for 24+ hours of backup—solving the “range anxiety” of energy storage.

Built for North America, Backed by Local Support

Engineered for regional compatibility, all models hold UL 1741, Rule 21, and UL 991 certifications, with 120/240V split-phase architecture eliminating costly transformers. Ktech boasts a well-established local after-sales service network and strategically located warehousing facilities across North America, ensuring timely technical support, rapid spare parts delivery, and efficient logistics for installers and homeowners alike.“Our inverters work with 95% of North American modules and batteries,” noted Frank Zhang, the Director of Product Development. “We’ve invested in local testing to ensure safety and performance, removing adoption barriers.”

Ktech will announce expanded North American support at the show: regional training centers, 24/7 NABCEP-certified technical support, and an installer portal with troubleshooting tools. This commitment ensures seamless deployment and long-term reliability—key to user trust in the energy storage space.

AI-Powered Energy Management

The exhibit highlights the iHEMS Intelligent Home Energy Management System , Ktech’s AI-driven platform that learns household patterns. It optimizes battery charging (low-demand/high-solar periods) and discharging (peak-price hours), supporting potential savings and grid independence. As AI becomes central to energy efficiency (industry forecasts predict 70% of residential storage will include AI by 2028), iHEMS positions Ktech at the forefront of smart, sustainable energy.

“Intersolar North America is where the future of energy is built,” said Brian Chen, Ktech’s CEO. “Our 2026 lineup isn’t just products—it’s a vision: energy independence, outage protection, and AI-powered savings for every home. The exhibition at Booth #3615 will showcase Ktech’s approach to residential energy generation, storage, and use across North America.”

KTECH at Intersolar 2026

Booth #3615

Dates: February 18-20, 2026

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA