Waffo Secures US$30 Million in Total Funding to Expand Global Payment Infrastructure for Digital Businesses

Waffo Group Limited (“Waffo”), a unified global payments and monetization platform, today announced the completion of US$30 million in total funding. The latest Series A round closed at over US$15 million and was co-led by London-based fintech investment firm Illuminate Financial and existing investor Gaorong Capital , with participation from HSBC and BAI Capital.

Overcoming Global Expansion Challenges for Digital Businesses

As digital businesses expand globally, they face hurdles such as fragmented local payment methods, regulatory complexity, and inconsistent checkout and subscription experiences across markets. These challenges are particularly pronounced for businesses in gaming, AI, SaaS, and digital products, where scalable monetization and reliable payment infrastructure are essential.

Waffo solves this by delivering a modern, scalable payments and monetization infrastructure, enabling businesses—from solo founders to large, globally operating enterprises—to scale internationally with greater efficiency, stability, and regulatory certainty.

Waffo currently supports leading companies in gaming, AI, and SaaS. These businesses have scaled rapidly, improved user conversion rates, and driven global revenue growth across key regions including North America, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Strategic Backing from Global Financial Institutions

Illuminate Financial is a London-based investment firm focused on fintech and financial infrastructure. The firm’s strategic backers include leading global financial institutions and market infrastructure providers, such as BNY Mellon, Euroclear, J.P. Morgan, S&P Global, Jefferies Financial Group, Deutsche Boerse Group, Barclays, Citi, SGX, and HSBC.

Beyond capital, these institutions bring long-term industry expertise, strategic insight, and access to a robust network of global partners, bolstering Waffo’s continued development as a trusted provider of global payment infrastructure.

About Waffo

Waffo is a unified global payments and monetization platform providing access to over 430 local payment methods across 50+ countries and regions. The platform enables digital businesses to manage global collections, subscriptions, compliance, risk management, and settlement, simplifying cross-border operations and driving global revenue growth.