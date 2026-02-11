SEOJuice, the website optimization platform best known for automated internal linking and on-page SEO improvements, today announced it is moving from seojuice.io to seojuice.com and expanding its product into a broader Visibility Automation platform that helps sites get discovered across GPT-Based AI assistants and search engines.

The domain move marks a shift in how SEOJuice positions itself: from a “single-feature SEO automation tool” to an always-on system that monitors, improves, and verifies visibility across both classic search and AI-driven discovery. The platform combines scraping, analysis, monitoring, and automated on-page execution to help teams make research-backed changes that compound over time.

“People don’t just search anymore — they ask AI,” said Vadim Kravcenko, Founder of Calm North Labs. “We built SEOJuice to automate the work that usually gets skipped: internal links, metadata, structured data, technical hygiene, accessibility, and now monitoring how your content shows up across AI answers. The move to seojuice.com reflects that broader mission: stay visible everywhere people look, not just search.”

What’s new with SEOJuice on seojuice.com

SEOJuice now supports a wider set of workflows designed for founders, content teams, and agencies that need coverage, consistency, and proof of impact:

Automated Internal Links: continuously connects related pages to prevent orphan content and improve discovery.

continuously connects related pages to prevent orphan content and improve discovery. On-Page Optimizations: meta tags and on-page improvements aimed at better CTR and relevance.

meta tags and on-page improvements aimed at better CTR and relevance. Smart LLM Structured Data: structured data designed for both traditional search and AI interpretation.

structured data designed for both traditional search and AI interpretation. Optimized Images & Accessibility: automated alt text and accessibility fixes that reduce compliance risk and improve UX.

automated alt text and accessibility fixes that reduce compliance risk and improve UX. Site hygiene monitoring: broken link detection and resolution workflows to avoid silent SEO regressions.

broken link detection and resolution workflows to avoid silent SEO regressions. Insights layer: content ideas, competitor tracking, and prompt analysis (how your brand/pages appear in AI responses).

content ideas, competitor tracking, and prompt analysis (how your brand/pages appear in AI responses). Crawler Monitoring: visibility into crawl behavior and indexing signals so teams can diagnose “why didn’t this page get picked up?”

Designed for any CMS, simple setup

SEOJuice supports any CMS (E-Commerce Sites, Blogging Platforms, Javascript Frameworks and more). Most sites can start with a single script install, and teams that want deeper automation can use integrations — including auto-publishing and server-side rendering.

Research-based optimizations, verified at scale

SEOJuice’s platform is built around continuous measurement: it tracks keywords, pages, and AI responses across the web so optimizations aren’t guesswork. The system pairs monitoring with automated execution, helping teams prioritize changes based on observed patterns, not opinions.

Migration details

seojuice.io will redirect to seojuice.com, and the product will continue operating under the SEOJuice brand.

Existing users should not lose access; the domain change is intended to improve clarity and brand consistency as the platform expands into AI + Search visibility automation.

About SEOJuice

SEOJuice is an SEO and AI visibility automation platform built by Calm North Labs UAB. The company is European-based and operates with a GDPR-compliant approach. SEOJuice helps websites improve discoverability through automated internal linking, on-page optimization, structured data enhancements, technical monitoring, and AI visibility tracking across leading AI assistants and search engines.