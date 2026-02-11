U.K. Regulator Bans Disney Predator Badlands Advert Over Disturbing Imagery

Regulatory Ruling And Complaints

The U.K. advertising regulator has banned a Disney advert for the film “Predator Badlands,” saying it was likely to frighten and distress children. The Advertising Standards Authority said the entertainment company broke its rules after parents complained about a digital poster that showed a large alien holding aloft the severed body of a smaller, human-like figure. The advert was displayed roadside in Giffnock, Glasgow, ahead of the film’s release in November.

Two parents told the ASA the image was inappropriate and disturbing for young children and should not appear outdoors. The poster also included close-up images of the alien’s face and sharp fangs, alongside the caption “welcome to a world of hurt.”

Description Of The Advert

The poster showed a large alien character with a distorted head shape and a muzzled mouth holding a smaller figure by the neck. The lower half of the smaller figure’s body was missing, and its spine was visible. Other frames in the 10-second digital display featured close shots of the alien’s face.

Disney said the severed figure was a robot rather than a human and argued that the fact it had been cut in two emphasized its non-human nature. The company added that the image appeared for less than two seconds within the advert.

Studio’s Defense

Disney subsidiary Twentieth Century Studios, which produced the film, said “Predator Badlands” is rated 12A and that the advert had been designed with that audience in mind. The studio said the brief and stylized scene meant the imagery was unlikely to cause harm or offence. It also said earlier versions of the artwork had been reviewed by third parties and adjusted based on feedback, which it said showed an effort to meet social responsibility standards.

ASA Assessment And Decision

The ASA said advertisers have a duty to ensure material is suitable for a general audience, including young children. It said the alien, shown after dismembering the smaller figure, appeared menacing. The regulator added that it was not clear from the advert that the smaller figure was a robot and said the exposed torso and spine were gory and likely to disturb younger children. It also said the close-up shots of the alien’s face and the caption would have frightened young viewers.

The watchdog concluded that the advert breached rules on social responsibility and harm and offence. It ordered that the advert must not appear again in its current form and reminded Disney to ensure that adverts with the potential to cause distress are not visible to children.

Company Response

A Disney spokesperson said the company acknowledged the ASA’s ruling and said it takes its responsibilities to audiences seriously and works with partners to meet required standards.

