Pittsburgh Education Law Firm Announces Official Rebrand As Rankin Legal

Zundel Law, a highly regarded Pittsburgh law firm known for its deep commitment to education law and legal representation for students and select school employees throughout Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its official rebrand as Rankin Legal . The transition — effective August 4, 2025 — reflects the firm’s growth and renewed brand identity while reaffirming its steadfast dedication to clients in need of education legal counsel.

Rankin Legal is led by Attorney Aimee Rankin, who has been recognized as a trusted advocate for families navigating the complexities of the education system. Rankin Legal continues the legacy of client-centered representation previously offered under the Zundel Law name, now with refreshed branding that aligns with the firm’s evolving mission and vision for serving Pennsylvania’s education community.

“I am thrilled to announce that effective August 4, 2025, Zundel Law will begin operating under a new name, Rankin Legal LLC,” Aimee Rankin shared in a firm announcement. “While our name and look are changing, our commitment to providing compassionate, effective, and experienced legal services for students, families, and educators remains as strong as ever.”

A Continued Focus on Education Law Excellence

Rankin Legal specializes exclusively in education law, offering tailored legal services designed to protect and empower students and certain school employees throughout Pennsylvania. The firm’s depth of experience spans a range of critical areas, including:

Special Education Law: Advocating for the rights of students with disabilities to ensure they receive appropriate educational accommodations and support under federal and state law.

Student Discipline and Civil Rights: Addressing issues related to bullying, harassment, discrimination, and discipline with urgency and legal insight.

Employment Law for Education Professionals: Providing guidance and representation to educators and school staff on employment matters tied to the education sector.

“Rankin Legal provides education law services and legal representation for school students and select school employees in Pennsylvania,” states the firm’s website, underscoring its mission to ensure that the legal rights of those in educational settings are upheld with professionalism and care.

A Name Reflecting Leadership and Identity

The rebrand to Rankin Legal aligns directly with Attorney Aimee Rankin’s leadership and personal commitment to her practice area. A Pittsburgh area native, Rankin founded Zundel Law (now Rankin Legal) in 2022 after an accomplished tenure as a Partner at a prominent Western Pennsylvania education law firm. Her experience includes representing school districts and individual clients at state and federal levels, as well as before administrative agencies such as the Pennsylvania Office for Dispute Resolution and the Office for Civil Rights.

The new name and branding grow out of a desire to reinforce the firm’s identity within its specialized niche while honoring its reputation for compassionate, strategic, and effective legal advocacy. Rankin’s student-centered approach has been widely praised by clients and community partners, reflecting her dedication to each case and individual served.

New Look, Same Trusted Service

Alongside the name change, Rankin Legal has unveiled updated visual branding — including a modern logo and refined color palette — designed to reflect the firm’s professionalism, clarity of purpose, and forward-looking vision. These enhancements are featured across the firm’s digital presence and marketing materials, providing a cohesive identity for clients and referral partners alike.

Despite the new branding, the firm emphasizes that there is no change in legal services, client care standards, or attorney leadership. All ongoing cases and client relationships continue seamlessly under the Rankin Legal name, with the same commitment to legal excellence that clients have come to expect.

Serving Clients Across the Commonwealth

Rankin Legal serves families, students, and educational professionals in Pittsburgh and throughout Pennsylvania. Its legal advocacy has tangible impacts, helping clients navigate complex challenges within public, private, and specialized school settings.

For more information about the rebrand or to schedule a consultation with Rankin Legal, visit https://www.rankinlegalpa.com or contact the firm at (412) 212-8356 or aimee@rankinlegalpa.com.

About Rankin Legal

Rankin Legal is a Pittsburgh-based law firm specializing in education law and legal representation for students and select school employees across Pennsylvania. Led by Attorney Aimee Rankin, the firm provides dedicated advocacy in special education, student discipline, civil rights, and employment matters within the education sector.

