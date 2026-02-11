DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Anthropic Nears $20 Billion Fundraise At $350 Billion Valuation As AI Spending Rises

ByJolyen

Feb 11, 2026

Anthropic Nears $20 Billion Fundraise At $350 Billion Valuation As AI Spending Rises

Fundraising Round And Investor Lineup
Anthropic is in the final stages of raising $20 billion in new capital at a valuation of $350 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company had initially aimed to raise about half that amount, but strong investor demand led it to double the target. The round follows a $13 billion equity raise completed five months ago, as competition among frontier AI labs and the cost of computing infrastructure continue to drive rapid fundraising.

Firms expected to take part include Altimeter Capital Management, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Coatue Management, Iconiq Capital, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Bloomberg reported that most of the capital is set to come from Anthropic’s strategic partners Nvidia and Microsoft.

Product Momentum And Market Reaction
The company has recently expanded its product lineup, including the rollout of coding agents that have drawn attention from software engineers for their impact on productivity. Last week, Anthropic released new models aimed at legal and business research. That launch coincided with declines in the share prices of publicly traded data companies, as investors assessed how AI tools could affect their businesses.

Competitive Landscape And IPO Plans
Rival OpenAI is reported to be preparing a new $100 billion fundraising round. Both companies are said to be positioning themselves for initial public offerings ahead of what is expected to be an active period in public markets. The activity also includes xAI, which has been acquired by SpaceX and is expected to access public equity as part of SpaceX’s IPO plans.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

The Education System Is Failing Kids with ADHD, Parents Are Turning to Alternatives
Feb 12, 2026 Ethan Lin
Outdoor Gym Supplier Celebrate 5,000 installations with launch of new Resistance Range
Feb 11, 2026 Ethan Lin
EZ Dubai Visa Highlights How Dubai Visa Online Systems Are Creating Faster, Smarter UAE Travel
Feb 11, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801