Anthropic Nears $20 Billion Fundraise At $350 Billion Valuation As AI Spending Rises

Fundraising Round And Investor Lineup

Anthropic is in the final stages of raising $20 billion in new capital at a valuation of $350 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company had initially aimed to raise about half that amount, but strong investor demand led it to double the target. The round follows a $13 billion equity raise completed five months ago, as competition among frontier AI labs and the cost of computing infrastructure continue to drive rapid fundraising.

Firms expected to take part include Altimeter Capital Management, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Coatue Management, Iconiq Capital, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Bloomberg reported that most of the capital is set to come from Anthropic’s strategic partners Nvidia and Microsoft.

Product Momentum And Market Reaction

The company has recently expanded its product lineup, including the rollout of coding agents that have drawn attention from software engineers for their impact on productivity. Last week, Anthropic released new models aimed at legal and business research. That launch coincided with declines in the share prices of publicly traded data companies, as investors assessed how AI tools could affect their businesses.

Competitive Landscape And IPO Plans

Rival OpenAI is reported to be preparing a new $100 billion fundraising round. Both companies are said to be positioning themselves for initial public offerings ahead of what is expected to be an active period in public markets. The activity also includes xAI, which has been acquired by SpaceX and is expected to access public equity as part of SpaceX’s IPO plans.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.