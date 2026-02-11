Outdoor Gym Supplier Celebrate 5,000 installations with launch of new Resistance Range

Outdoor Gym Supplier Fresh Air Fitness is pleased to announce that they are celebrating 5,000 installations with the launch of their new resistance range, a new type of outdoor gym equipment .

Created by their expert team in the UK, the Resistance Range brings the performance and progression of an indoor gym into outdoor environments. With adjustable weight stacks, easy-to-use controls and durable construction, this range is designed to give councils, schools and developers a reliable way to create high value fitness spaces that genuinely supports long term health and wellbeing.

Whether installed as a full outdoor gym or as individual pieces within a wider scheme, the Resistance Range is designed to provide a practical solution for modern public fitness.

The Resistance Range includes a carefully selected mix of strength and cardio equipment, allowing users to train effectively regardless of experience or ability.

Strength equipment includes:

Resistance Chest Press – builds strength in the chest, shoulders and arms

Resistance Shoulder Press – improves shoulder strength and stability

Resistance Seated Row – great for improving posture and back and arm strength

Resistance Lat Pulldown – tones and strengthens the upper body

Cardio equipment includes:

Resistance Bike – cardio workout for legs and core

Resistance Accessible Arm Bike – wheelchair friendly cardio fitness for arms

Together, these products provide a holistic workout focusing on various training styles.

Each piece of equipment mirrors what users would expect to find in an indoor gym, and members of the public can use the outdoor gym at a time that suits them, making the new Resistance Range an extremely valuable local community provision.

About Fresh Air Fitness

Fresh Air Fitness is the market leader in outdoor gym equipment. They have installed more than 5,000 outdoor gym solutions across the UK, and offer the largest range of products available nationwide.

Starting out small, the company has grown in success every year, proving that their philosophy resonates with people everywhere. Fresh Air Fitness is actively contributing to the fitness of the nation. They have been installing outdoor gym equipment for customers across the country since 2007.

More information about Fresh Air Fitness can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.