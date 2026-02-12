Facebook Adds AI Tools For Animated Profiles, Restyled Photos, And Moving Post Backgrounds

New AI Features Across The Platform

Facebook said on Tuesday that it is rolling out new AI-powered features aimed at giving users more playful ways to express themselves. The updates include animated profile pictures, photo-restyling tools for Stories and Memories, and animated backgrounds for text posts. The company said the features are part of its effort to keep Facebook relevant, especially among younger users, by offering more personalized and visually dynamic options.

With about 2.1 billion daily active users, Facebook remains one of the largest social platforms, but it has faced challenges in attracting and retaining a younger audience. The company has recently leaned more heavily on AI tools and introduced changes such as a more youthful redesign, a friends-only feed, and unique display names within Groups. It has also added a dedicated poke button to profiles to revive the feature that sends a notification to another user.

Animated Profile Pictures

The new animated profile picture feature applies motion effects to static photos, making the subject appear to wave, form a heart shape, or wear a virtual party hat. Facebook said the best results come from using a clear photo of a single person facing the camera. Users can choose images from their camera roll or from photos already uploaded to the platform. The company said it plans to add more animation options later this year.

Restyle For Stories And Memories

Facebook is also updating Stories, which are short posts that disappear after 24 hours, and Memories, which resurface older posts, with a tool called Restyle. The feature uses Meta AI to change the look of user-uploaded images. After selecting a photo for a Story or choosing a Memory to share, users can tap Restyle and either enter a text prompt or pick from preset themes such as anime, illustrated, glowy, or ethereal.

Users can also adjust mood, lighting, and colors, and swap in new backgrounds, including scenes like beaches or cityscapes. The company said the tool is designed to give people more control over how their photos appear when shared.

Animated Backgrounds For Text Posts

To change the look of text posts, Facebook is gradually rolling out animated backgrounds. By selecting the new rainbow “A” icon, users can choose from still or moving scenes such as falling leaves or rolling ocean waves. Facebook said seasonal backgrounds are planned as well.

Broader Product Direction

The new features come as Facebook continues to test and introduce changes aimed at increasing engagement, particularly with younger users. Recent updates include a friends-only feed, the option to use unique display names in Groups similar to Reddit’s approach, and a renewed focus on the poke feature through a dedicated profile button.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

