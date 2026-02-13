TikTok Launches Local Feed In The U.S. And Links It To Optional Precise Location Data

Launch And Purpose Of The New Feed

TikTok on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Local Feed in the U.S. version of its app, a feature that shows content related to travel, news, events, shopping, and dining near a user’s current location. The company said the feed is designed to surface posts based on where a user is, what the content is about, and when it was posted, which makes it a stream of more current local information such as restaurant suggestions, local events, and shopping ideas.

Connection To Location Data Collection

The launch follows a recent change in TikTok’s terms of service under its new U.S. joint venture, which said the app would begin collecting precise location information from users. TikTok said the Local Feed is the reason it is now asking for more accurate location data. The company said precise location sharing will be optional, with the default setting turned off, which makes the feature opt-in.

How User Consent Works

TikTok said that the first time users open the Local Feed, they will see a prompt asking whether the app can use their location data. On iOS, the prompt allows users to choose whether to allow access once, allow access while using the app, or not allow access at all. The company said this approach matches how many apps handle location permissions and is meant to let people decide when they want more locally relevant content while keeping control over their data.

Earlier Rollout In Europe

The Local Feed is not new to all markets. TikTok said it began rolling out the feature in December in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.

Small Business And Advertising Context

TikTok linked the new feature to its effort to attract small businesses to the platform, both as content creators and as advertisers. The company said this focus could support its case that many small businesses depend on the app to reach customers. TikTok said 7.5 million businesses use the platform to reach global audiences and that these businesses support more than 28 million workers, according to a 2025 Oxford Economics report. The company also cited figures from the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, which said 84% of TikTok small business users reported that the platform helped grow their business, 75% said it helped them reach customers beyond their local area, and 74% said it helped them connect with their local community. TikTok said the Local Feed is intended to help drive real-world visits and sales for physical stores in the United States.

Limits And Availability

TikTok said the Local Feed will be available only to users who are 18 or older. The company also said it will collect location information only while the app is in use.

Featured image credits: Plann

