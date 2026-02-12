In today’s sports industry, patron support is increasingly combined with the introduction of digital solutions. One striking example of this approach is the work of Dmitry Druzhinsky, co-founder of the MatchPoint NYC sports complex. In addition to participating in infrastructure development and supporting athletes, he launched an online training system that has become a full-fledged training tool for both amateur and professional athletes.

The online format has become particularly valuable during the winter months and during busy competition schedules, when travel, training camps, and adverse weather make it difficult to attend regular gym classes.

A universal program for different levels

The online training platform developed by Dmitry Druzhinsky includes several key areas:

• cardio workouts to develop endurance and maintain competitive form;

• strength training using your own body weight or minimal equipment;

• flexibility, mobility, and recovery blocks;

• specialized training for specific sports;

• motivational and educational materials from coaches and specialists.

How convenient is it for professional athletes?

For high-level athletes, Dmitry Druzhinsky’s online training is not just an alternative to the gym, but a tool that solves several practical problems at once.

When traveling to tournaments and training camps, athletes can:

• continue to follow their individual program even in a hotel room or temporary base;

• not miss training microcycles between matches and starts;

• maintain their usual training structure regardless of the conditions of the host party.

This is particularly beneficial in terms of time.

Professional athletes save an average of 40 to 90 minutes per day by not having to travel to the gym, wait for equipment to become available, or adjust to the club’s schedule. This time is used for recovery, massage, working with a physical therapist, or analyzing performances.

Individual program adjustments allow athletes to:

• quickly reduce the load after competitions and switch to recovery mode;

• adapt the volume and intensity of training depending on the stage of the season (preparation period, competition cycle, off-season);

• take into account injuries, joint limitations, and doctors’ recommendations.

For professionals, the ability to work on specific areas is critical.

The online format allows you to focus not on general physical training, but on particular tasks — stabilizing the torso, improving starting speed, coordination, balance, and shoulder girdle or hip joint mobility.

Constant communication with a trainer makes it possible to:

• receive feedback on exercise technique;

• adjust your plan within a single day;

• tailor your workouts to how you actually feel and your level of fatigue.

Tracking metrics helps professional athletes:

• see the dynamics of their workload and recovery;

• control the amount of work in different intensity zones;

• avoid overload and overtraining.

What professional athletes particularly appreciate

The key advantages of Dmitry Druzhinsky’s online training for high-level athletes include:

• the ability to train anywhere — at tournaments, training camps, in the off-season, and during rehabilitation;

• maintaining an individual training plan regardless of gym infrastructure;

• quick transition between the “load-recovery” phases;

• minimizing disruptions to the training process during flights and travel;

• flexible training planning depending on the competition schedule;

• Access to coaching support without the need for face-to-face meetings.

Accessibility and practicality

The programs are fully adapted for smartphones, tablets, and computers.

This allows professional athletes to have constant access to their training plan, video materials, and coaching recommendations, regardless of country and time zone.

Development of the sports environment

In addition to digital solutions, Dmitry Druzhinsky continues to develop the sports community by bringing athletes and coaches together in a unified training system. His approach combines classic face-to-face classes at MatchPoint NYC with modern remote formats, making the training process more sustainable and continuous.

Thus, the online training sessions initiated by Dmitry Druzhinsky have become a convenient and effective tool for nurturing champions. They allow athletes to maintain a high level of training despite constant travel, a busy competition schedule, and seasonal restrictions, ensuring the stability of the training process and steady progress toward athletic results.