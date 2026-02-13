Ecomtrada Announces New Approach for Ecommerce Ads

Recognizing the Gap in Ecommerce Marketing

Ecomtrada, a specialized Google Ads agency for ecommerce brands, has announced a new framework designed to tackle a common issue in digital marketing: the disappointment many ecommerce business owners experience after hiring marketing agencies.

According to Lennard Steeman, founder of Ecomtrada, “Most business owners do not need more marketing. They need clarity on what is actually holding their store back.” This statement reflects the agency’s mission to address a systemic problem observed from years of working behind the scenes with large marketing agencies.

Steeman observed that many agencies promise premium results during initial sales interactions, only to deliver generic solutions executed by junior staff or interns. This disconnect between expectation and delivery frequently leaves clients frustrated and with suboptimal marketing outcomes. Ecomtrada’s approach is explicitly designed to close this gap.

Building a Better Model for Ecommerce Brands

Founded in 2016, Ecomtrada began as freelance Google Ads work alongside a full-time job. Today, it serves over 100 ecommerce brands across 15 countries. Unlike general marketing agencies, Ecomtrada focuses solely on scaling ecommerce brands profitably through Google Ads, product feed optimization, advanced tracking setups, and performance segmentation.

“We do not work for our clients. We work alongside them,” Steeman explains. The agency emphasizes collaboration with ecommerce brands, ensuring that strategic decisions extend beyond ad campaigns to include insights on product pricing, website performance, and overall store setup.

By prioritizing client profit over ad spend, Ecomtrada ensures that campaigns are not only efficient but also aligned with the business model and margins of each store. This contrasts with broader industry practices where agencies often push for increased ad spend without addressing structural inefficiencies in client stores.

Data-Driven Strategies and Technical Expertise

Ecomtrada’s technical methodology focuses on structured account design, advanced segmentation, and precise tracking. Founder Lennard Steeman has been directly involved in Google-led CMP working sessions and Consent Mode discussions alongside other Consent Management Platforms, giving the agency deep practical expertise at the intersection of privacy, tracking, and performance.

The agency leverages historical performance data from dozens of successful stores to guide campaign strategies, including AI-driven optimizations, product feed adjustments, and performance-based budget allocation. Case studies demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach:

Pure Parfum: scaled from €0 to €2.49M in 14 months, generating 55,000 orders and a 6.38x return on €391K in ad spend.

German Ecommerce fashion brand: navigated supply chain and policy challenges to achieve €2.12M in revenue from €662K ad spend over 17 months, maintaining a ROAS of 3.45x.

These examples illustrate the agency’s focus on actionable, profit-driven outcomes rather than generic ad activity.

Transparency and Client-Centric Policies

Ecomtrada reinforces trust through straightforward policies, including no long-term contracts and a 30-day money-back guarantee. “If we do not deliver within 30 days, clients should be free to walk away,” Steeman states. This approach further distinguishes the agency from competitors, reinforcing its commitment to measurable results and client satisfaction.

Clients report that restructuring their Google Ads accounts under Ecomtrada’s guidance often leads to noticeable revenue growth within the first 30 days. The agency’s model demonstrates that ecommerce marketing performance is closely tied to structural clarity, data integrity, and collaboration rather than simply increasing ad spend.

Awards and Recognition

Ecomtrada’s approach has earned industry recognition across awards, partner programs, and independent review platforms. Recently, the agency was named the Best Ecommerce Focused Google Ads Agency of 2026 by Best of Best Reviews. This accolade underscores Ecomtrada’s commitment to delivering specialized, data-driven strategies tailored to ecommerce brands.

In addition, Ecomtrada holds several other accolades, including:

Google Premier Partner



ProductHero Gold Partner



Google CMP Gold Partner



Trustoo Top Score 2024 & 2025



These awards reflect the agency’s excellence in client satisfaction, technical competence, and a results-oriented approach to ecommerce advertising.

About Ecomtrada

Founded by Lennard Steeman in 2016, Ecomtrada is a specialized Google Ads agency dedicated to helping ecommerce brands achieve profitable growth. Serving over 100 brands in 15 countries, Ecomtrada focuses exclusively on structured, data-driven advertising, advanced tracking, and performance optimization. Unlike generalist agencies, Ecomtrada works alongside its clients, integrating insights from store performance to maximize return on ad spend and overall revenue.

