SEOZilla Launches AgentClaw.now to Bring OpenClaw AI Agents to Everyone

SEOZilla announces the launch of AgentClaw.now, a new platform that lets anyone deploy their own fully working OpenClaw AI agent in under 60 seconds, no technical skills required. The company also introduces Teralios.de, bringing its autonomous content automation to the German-speaking market. Together, these launches extend SEOZilla’s mission to deliver useful, automated AI agents to people around the world.

OpenClaw is the open-source personal AI assistant that has taken the developer world by storm, with over 150,000 GitHub stars and coverage from IBM, Cisco, VentureBeat, and Y Combinator. Unlike traditional chatbots, OpenClaw runs on a user’s own infrastructure and autonomously executes real tasks, managing email, browsing the web, booking flights, and more. However, setting it up has remained a technically demanding process that puts it out of reach for most people, until now.

AgentClaw.now changes that. The platform handles servers, security, smart presets, and updates so users skip the hours of setup and go straight to the magic. A few clicks and you’re running.

“OpenClaw is powerful and open source, but it takes hours to set up and none of my non-technical friends had tried it yet,” said Peter Dove, co-founder. “I decided this is so cool it had to reach more people, so I made it free to start. Our vision is that everyone will have a fully private, secure, and powerful AI agent powered by their favourite models and OpenClaw, and we are here to make it happen.”

AgentClaw.now – Key Features: Yes, it can even call you and see you!

AgentClaw.now launches with production-ready integrations across Slack, WhatsApp, Discord and Telegram, all fully working out of the box with seamless conversation continuity across platforms. Users can power their agent with the AI model of their choice, including Claude Opus 4.5 and GPT-5.2. Technically savvy users can optionally bring their own API keys for full cost control.

﻿﻿

Key features include:

• Deploy a fully configured OpenClaw agent in under 60 seconds

• Fully working Slack, WhatsApp, Discord and Telegram integrations

• Your AI can even call you and see you (currently in closed beta, iOS first)

• 100% free trial, no credit card required

• Pre-configured, optimised, and always up to date

• No technical knowledge, servers, or coding required

• Add unlimited use cases in plain English

Unlike traditional chatbots that give advice, AgentClaw agents actually get things done, they have access to their own computer in the cloud, can browse the web like a human, install any app or tool, fill forms, send emails, manage files, and run 24/7 across all connected chat apps. The platform also features a closed beta for voice and video calling, where your AI can proactively reach out and, with your permission, see you, launching on iOS first for waitlist customers.

Teralios.de: Autonomous Content for the German Market

Alongside AgentClaw.now, while SEOZilla started by building SaaS SEO tools for the English speaking market, it now introduces Teralios.de, a dedicated content marketing platform for German-speaking customers across the DACH region. Teralios generates long-form, human-quality SEO and AEO articles in native German, verified by AI detectors at 85–90%+ human-content scores. The platform is fully DSGVO-compliant and includes automated CMS publishing, intelligent internal linking, AI-generated visualisations, and optimisation for both Google.de and AI-powered answer engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Key features include:

• Autonomous SEO and AEO content generation in native German

• DSGVO-compliant operations with local data handling

• Verified human-quality content

• Automated publishing to WordPress, Ghost, Webflow, Wix, Shopify and more

• Built-in fact-checking with AI-powered source verification

• Subscriptions from €19.99/month; Human+AI editor packages from €99.99/month

“We built Teralios because we needed it ourselves,” said Philip Wagner, who leads the platform. “German businesses deserve tools designed from the ground up for their language, search behaviour, and regulatory environment.”

Furthermore, “Our mission is to deliver useful automated AI agents to people around the world,” added David Kramaley, co-founder of SEOZilla. “With AgentClaw.now, anyone can have a powerful, private AI assistant working for them around the clock. With Teralios.de, German businesses get the same autonomous content engine that’s already driving results for our global customers. We’re just getting started.”