Dmitry Druzhinsky — patron of Ukrainian sports in the US and initiator of a comprehensive support system for athletes

Dmitry Druzhinsky is an entrepreneur and developer from New York who has been consistently helping Ukrainian athletes develop and build their sports careers in the United States for many years. The MatchPoint NYC sports complex, founded with his participation, has evolved from a regular fitness club into a large multifunctional training center for athletes ranging from beginners to professionals, including participants in world championships and the Olympic Games.

When Dmitry and his partner acquired the sports facility in 2011, their main goal was to create a versatile and accessible space where people of all ages and fitness levels could train in a comfortable and modern environment focused on individual goals.

Today, MatchPoint NYC is a modern sports complex that includes a gym, a rhythmic gymnastics center, a basketball court, and a junior swimming pool.

The center pays special attention to technological solutions. Dmitry Druzhinsky has introduced digital tools to monitor the training process and is actively developing an online class format. MatchPoint NYC uses interactive panels to display training results, while mobile services and remote programs enable you to build training cycles and track athletes’ physical condition.

Support for Ukrainian champions and national teams

An important area of Dmitry Druzhinsky’s work remains charitable and targeted assistance to Ukrainian athletes. Among the athletes he supports are tennis player Anhelina Kalinina, winner of the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in China, and freestyle wrestler Valerii Andriitsev, a medalist at the Olympic Games, World Championships, and European Championships.

Thanks to this support, Ukrainian athletes have access to modern infrastructure, professional training conditions, and the opportunity to regularly compete in prestigious international competitions, thereby improving their athletic performance.

The key mission is not only training, but also jobs for Ukrainian athletes

One of the fundamental tasks that Dmitry Druzhinsky has set himself is to create real job opportunities for Ukrainian champions and professional athletes at MatchPoint NYC.

For him, supporting athletes is not limited to financing training. He attaches great importance to the social adaptation of athletes who find themselves in difficult life situations, have been forced to move to the US, or have temporarily suspended their competitive careers.

As part of this mission, Ukrainian athletes are given the opportunity to:

• work as coaches and assistant coaches at the sports complex;

• participate in children’s and junior programs;

• be involved in sports camps, master classes, and training camps;

• develop administrative, organizational, and management skills within the center.

As a result, MatchPoint NYC has become not only a training facility for Ukrainian athletes but also a space for stable professional self-fulfillment. Here, they maintain their connection to the sport, pass on their experience to young athletes, and earn a steady income.

Dmitry Druzhinsky is convinced that helping champions should go beyond paying for training camps and competition participation. In his opinion, it is extremely important to develop a long-term perspective and help athletes build a professional future even after the end of their active sports careers.

Social projects and development of the sports community

In addition to working with professional athletes, Dmitry Druzhinsky is actively involved in social initiatives. He organizes sports and charity events for children and teenagers, provides opportunities to participate in sports at no cost or at a discount, and develops programs to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Such activities contribute to the development of youth sports and strengthen ties within the local community.

Online training and international support

A separate area of Dmitry Druzhinsky’s work is systematic online training, which allows Ukrainian athletes to continue training regardless of their country of residence, training camps, or a busy competition schedule. This format is especially in demand during relocation and international tournament participation.

His activities in sponsorship, digital solutions, and social support clearly demonstrate that sport can bring people together and help athletes maintain their professional futures even in difficult circumstances.

Today, MatchPoint NYC remains a training home for many promising athletes and a venue for significant tournaments and charity events. Inspired by the successes of his protégés, Dmitry Druzhinsky plans to continue expanding his projects so that even more young Ukrainian athletes have the opportunity to realize their potential on the international sports arena.