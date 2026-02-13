Somtow Sucharitkul Partners with King’s College Bangkok to Establish New Cultural Venue

Thai National Artist Somtow Sucharitkul has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with King’s College International School to transform the school’s state-of-the-art performing arts venue into a new cultural hub for Bangkok and the surrounding region. Located within Bangkok’s city limits, the modern venue offers comfortable seating for 600 people, excellent acoustics, ample parking, and a shopping mall on the premises, making it an ideal space for world-class performances and cultural events.

A Rising Cultural Landmark

Somtow’s vision for the venue quickly became a reality, with the first major performances being staged by Opera Siam, his world-renowned opera company. These include Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, a Holocaust memorial concert praised by the Bangkok Post for its “emotionally understated performance of profound sincerity,” and the critically acclaimed revival of The Silent Prince, described by Austria’s Der Neue Merker as “a kaleidoscope of orchestral timbres and colors.”

The venue has garnered attention from high-profile figures in the diplomatic and cultural communities. At a recent concert in memory of the Holocaust, U.S. Ambassador Sean O’Neil, his wife, and Archbishop Wells, Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, and a dozen other ambassadors, were in attendance, further cementing the venue’s status as a rising cultural landmark in the region.

Mae Naak Opera Revival: A Major Highlight

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming events at the Great Hall will be the revival of Somtow’s opera Mae Naak, scheduled for March 4th and 5th, 2026. The production will feature opera stars from Australia, Europe, Singapore, and Malaysia, alongside Thailand’s top vocal talents, including Barbara Zion, Kridhima Siriwattanakamol, and Kittin Suchato. The opera, which fuses European operatic style with traditional Thai folkloric music, was last performed in London 15 years ago and has received critical acclaim, with the London Fringe Review calling it “a stunning work.”

Somtow emphasized that this venue provides Opera Siam with a fresh opportunity to resume its role as the only full-service opera company in the region, following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Opera Siam will continue to produce a wide range of operatic works, from beloved classics to rare and innovative premieres by local composers.

Future Productions at King’s College Bangkok

Looking to the future, the cultural programming at King’s College Bangkok is set to expand even further. In 2026, Opera Siam will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Bayreuth Festival with a special collaboration featuring Katharina Wagner, the great-granddaughter of the legendary composer Richard Wagner and head of the Bayreuth Festival. The event will include members of the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra and promises to be a major cultural highlight of the year.

Other productions on the horizon include a reimagined version of Gluck’s Orfeo, interpreted through Buddhist cosmologies, and a contemporary take on Mozart’s Così fan Tutte, which will explore Thai social dynamics. Somtow’s Petrushka, newly choreographed by UNESCO dance artist Darren Royston, will also be featured, alongside symphonic concerts that will include The Rite of Spring, the Sibelius Violin Concerto, Strauss tone poems, and a performance of Somtow’s Queen Sirikit Concerto in memory of Her Majesty the late Queen Mother.

In addition to performing at King’s Bangkok, Opera Siam will continue to perform at the Thailand Cultural Center for larger events that require the venue’s substantial seating capacity, while also hosting more intimate performances at venues such as the Banyan Tree. In addition, the company’s Opera in Paradise program will bring unique opera experiences to exotic locales like the Retreat Resort on Koh Chang.

With its world-class facilities and a growing calendar of exciting cultural programming, King’s College Bangkok is quickly becoming a key venue for global and local performances, establishing itself as a central hub for the arts in the region.

About Opera Siam

Opera Siam is Thailand’s leading opera company, founded by Thai National Artist Somtow Sucharitkul. For over twenty-five years, Opera Siam has made significant contributions to both the local and international opera scenes, staging productions that range from the most iconic operatic works to groundbreaking new compositions by local artists. Opera Siam is renowned for its commitment to nurturing talented Thai singers and musicians, creating a platform for them to perform and collaborate with international artists. The company continues to expand its influence in the region, producing an exciting mix of classic operas and innovative new works that engage diverse audiences.

