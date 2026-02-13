Tomorrow University Launches Five Impact MSc Programs for Builders of AI, Sustainability, and Climate Solutions

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, Europe’s pioneer in personalized online education, announced the launch of five new Impact MSc programs.

As the world faces accelerating technological change, climate urgency, and rising complexity across systems, one truth becomes increasingly clear: the future will not be shaped by those who only analyze problems but by those who take responsibility for building solutions.

Earlier this year, Tomorrow University launched ten new programs, five Impact MA programs and five Impact MBA programs, expanding its portfolio. The five new Impact MSc programs build on this momentum, completing a coherent academic ecosystem designed for those who don’t just lead the future, but actively build it.

From Understanding to Building: Applied Learning with Responsibility

As technological change accelerates and sustainability challenges intensify, organizations increasingly require professionals who can take ownership of building solutions rather than only analyzing problems.

The five Impact MSc programs are built around this principle. Each program focuses on a distinct domain while remaining interconnected, reflecting the multidisciplinary nature of real-world challenges across technology, sustainability, and innovation.

The Five Impact MSc Programs

Impact MSc in Responsible Entrepreneurship & Product Development

Focused on designing, validating, and scaling products that balance user needs, business viability, and positive societal impact.

Impact MSc in Sustainable Systems & Innovation

Designed for professionals working on organizational and systemic transformation toward sustainability, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Impact MSc in AI & New Technologies

Centered on the applied and responsible use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, with an emphasis on ethics, transparency, and real-world deployment.

Impact MSc in Data Science & Machine Learning

Provides strong technical foundations in data science and machine learning, applied to solving practical challenges across industries and sectors.

Impact MSc in Sustainability Science & Climate Solutions

Equips learners to translate climate and sustainability science into actionable strategies, technologies, and interventions.

Learning by Building Real-World Solutions

All five programs follow Tomorrow University’s challenge-based learning model. Learners work on real challenges, often drawn from their own professional environments, where solutions are developed, tested, and iterated.

Core learning themes include:

Responsible building and ownership

Applied technology, data, and innovation

Entrepreneurship and product development

Sustainability and systems thinking

Ethics, impact, and long-term value creation

Graduates are prepared for roles in product development, data science, AI implementation, sustainability innovation, and entrepreneurial ventures across sectors.

Learning from Industry Practitioners

Learners engage with founders, engineers, scientists, product leaders, and system innovators who bring hands-on experience from building products, applying AI, and designing sustainable systems in practice.

“The challenges we face today won’t be solved by theory alone. These MSc programs are designed to empower professionals to take responsibility and turn knowledge into real-world solutions,” said Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder and CEO of Tomorrow University.

“The programs combine academic depth with applied learning, preparing graduates to build responsible solutions across technology and sustainability,” said Gabi Lipan, Program Director Impact MSc.

Program Highlights

Five accredited Impact MSc programs

Fully online and flexible format

Challenge-based, applied learning model

Focus on AI, sustainability, data, and entrepreneurship

Global peer learning and interdisciplinary collaboration

Applications for the new Impact MSc programs are now open.

About Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences is Europe’s leading fully remote, state-recognized university dedicated to preparing learners for impactful careers in a rapidly changing world. Founded to rethink higher education for the 21st century, Tomorrow University combines academic excellence with real-world application across sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and human development.

Through its challenge-based learning model, learners work on real societal and organizational challenges while developing future-critical skills such as self-leadership, systems thinking, ethical decision-making, and collaboration. Programs are co-created with leading academics and industry practitioners and designed for professionals who want to turn knowledge into meaningful impact.

With a global community of learners and faculty from more than 90 countries, Tomorrow University empowers individuals to build careers that contribute to positive change—for organizations, society, and the planet.

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences is state-recognized in Germany and offers fully accredited Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, and Certificate programs.