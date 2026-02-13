Paper Fights Back Against Screentime as Radioposter Launches “Books with Soundtracks”

As digital fatigue reaches critical mass and consumers increasingly return to physical media like vinyl records and film cameras, an Omaha-based startup is giving the printed book a technical upgrade. Radioposter has officially launched its proprietary platform that synchronizes audio soundtracks with physical paper books, creating a new immersive medium designed to pull users away from their screens.

Unlike traditional audiobooks which replace the act of reading with listening, Radioposter’s system creates highly visual stories—akin to coffee table books—with a synchronized score. This includes music, narrative, ambience, and soundscapes that react in real-time as the reader turns the physical pages. The technology relies on a patent-pending computer vision system accessible via smartphone or smart glasses, requiring no batteries, wires, or circuitry within the book itself.

The company describes the format as “Paper-fi”—a high-fidelity audio experience anchored to ink-on-paper.

“We aren’t trying to give books pixels,” says Casey Fictum, founder of Radioposter and a product veteran from Apple and Google. “We are doing the opposite. We created an advanced system to make the screen disappear, allowing the reader to get lost in the physical artifact and audio. The goal is to give paper new superpowers so it can compete with the dopamine loops the screen-driven internet is so good at.”

The “Digital-to-Analog” Shift Radioposter’s launch comes at a time when “dumbphones” and analog hobbies are trending among Gen Z and Millennials seeking relief from constant connectivity. While the publishing industry has seen a resurgence in print sales, the reading experience has largely remained unchanged. Radioposter bridges this gap by lending print the sonic power of the web.

The system works by placing a smartphone near the book. The device’s camera detects the specific page the reader is on and triggers the corresponding audio score. The experience is designed to be ambient; once the session begins, the user does not need to touch or look at the phone.

Launch Title: Forest Bathing for Punks To demonstrate the capabilities of the medium, Radioposter is releasing an original launch title, Forest Bathing for Punks. The book serves as a visual and audio field guide to the world’s most resilient plant species and their unique defense systems.

The book is paired with a dynamic punk rock and atmospheric soundtrack featuring up-and-coming artists, along with a meditative narration. The audio shifts in intensity and mood based on the contents of the page spread. The company has produced an initial run of 10,000 physical copies.

Building the “Capital of Paper-fi” in the Midwest Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Radioposter is positioning the Midwest—a region with a deep history in printing and industrial design—as the R&D hub for this new physical media.

“The internet gave us infinite content, but the Midwest can give us finite, beautifully crafted stories worth holding onto,” Fictum adds. “People talk about going analog like it means abandoning technology entirely. That is not what we are doing. The technology is ambient and there to give the physical artifact new superpowers and meaning.”

Radioposter plans to release additional titles throughout 2026. The company is actively working with artists and composers interested in creating for the format, with paid opportunities available for collaborators.

Availability Radioposter supports iOS and Android devices, as well as select Android XR smart glasses. Forest Bathing for Punks and the accompanying app access are available now for purchase directly through the company’s website.

About Radioposter Radioposter is a media technology company based in Omaha, Nebraska, dedicated to merging physical publishing with synchronized audio. Founded by Casey Fictum, the company develops the software, publishes the physical books, and maintains the production workflow for the “Paper-fi” medium. Radioposter aims to reduce screen time by enhancing the capabilities of printed media.

