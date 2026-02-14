Winter Blues to Tropical Views: 15% Off on Flights to the Philippines

As winter lingers across much of North America, travelers dreaming of sunshine, warm seas, and island adventures can start planning their tropical escape with Philippine Airlines (PAL). For a limited time, PAL is offering a 15% fare discount on flights from North America to the Philippines, exclusively for online bookings made between February 9 and February 15, 2026.

This special offer is valid for travel between North America and Manila from March through August 2026, with select domestic connections available throughout the Philippines. All cabin classes are included, from Economy to Premium Economy and Business Class, making it easier than ever to swap heavy winter coats for beachwear and outdoor exploration.

PAL’s nonstop flights depart from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Honolulu, Vancouver and Toronto to Manila, providing a seamless gateway to the Philippines’ stunning island destinations. Don’t miss your chance to experience the best of the tropics with exclusive savings from Philippine Airlines.

From Manila, travelers can conveniently connect with Philippine Airlines to the country’s most popular island destinations. Boracay is famed for its powdery white-sand beaches, while Cebu blends historical landmarks with island escapes. Davao and Iloilo offer a more relaxed pace with rich culture and cuisine. Adventure seekers can head to Siargao, the country’s surfing capital, while Coron is known for its limestone cliffs, turquoise lagoons, and shipwreck diving.

Beyond serving as the main hub for exploring the country’s islands, Manila also functions as a convenient gateway to other popular destinations in Southeast Asia, making it an appealing entry point for travelers planning extended tropical journeys across the region.

For travelers prioritizing a smooth journey, Philippine Airlines was recently named Asia-Pacific’s most on-time airline for 2025 by Cirium, reinforcing its reputation for reliability and ease of travel, key considerations for long-haul trips.

Leisure travelers from the US may book their flights to the Philippines by checking out https://flights.philippineairlines.com/en-us/flights-from-united-states. Travelers from Canada may visit https://flights.philippineairlines.com/en-ca/flights-from-canada.

For more updates, travel inspiration, and exclusive offers, connect with PAL on Facebook @/PhilippineAirlines and join the conversation using #flyPAL.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines’ flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. PAL also offers air cargo and charter services, while providing seamless connections throughout the nation and across the world. PAL is an APEX Four™ Star recipient and has achieved the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers for 2025, according to Cirium.

Corporate Affairs Department, G/F Lucio K. Tan, Jr. Center, PAL Gate 5 Andrews Avenue, Pasay City, Philippines 1300