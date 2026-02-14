Drop Me Off in Nashville Podcast Announces Expansion as a Trusted Resource for Music Industry Professionals

Drop Me Off in Nashville, a long-form podcast and media platform hosted by CEO Scott Hugger, has established itself as a leading educational resource within the music industry. The podcast is dedicated to providing unfiltered, in-depth conversations with professionals working at all levels of the music business. From artists to producers to executives, the show provides a candid look into the true workings of the music economy, focusing on what it really takes to succeed, beyond the glamour and hype. In addition, Drop Me Off in Nashville has signed with ROKU and FIRETV to launch an exclusive TV Channel (Channel 312), with the show kicking off on April 1, 2026.

With an ever-growing audience, Drop Me Off in Nashville has become the go-to source for listeners who want a transparent and honest perspective on the realities of the modern music industry. Recorded in Nashville’s professional studios, each episode is crafted to provide actionable insights, advice, and education from industry professionals who actively operate within it.

Pulling Back the Curtain on the Music Business

Unlike most music podcasts that focus on celebrity gossip or surface-level stories, Drop Me Off in Nashville takes a different approach. The show’s primary goal is to expose the real truth about the music business, including the tough realities of signing contracts, managing money, building brands, and navigating the complexities of touring and promotion.

“We built Drop Me Off in Nashville to tell the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable,” says Scott Hugger, CEO and host. “Our show isn’t about making artists famous overnight; it’s about giving them the tools to build sustainable careers.”

The podcast tackles the issues that artists and industry professionals face but often don’t talk about publicly, how to manage career growth, what labels truly expect in 2026, why consistency and branding matter more than talent alone, and how to avoid costly mistakes that many newcomers fall into.

A Platform Built by Industry Insiders

What sets Drop Me Off in Nashville apart from other podcasts is the fact that it’s hosted and produced by professionals who are actively working in the music industry. Scott Hugger, who has extensive experience in artist management, label services, publishing, and touring, brings a wealth of real-world expertise to the table. Guests on the show are peers, executives, songwriters, producers, and musicians, who share firsthand experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned from their own careers.

“The conversations we have on Drop Me Off in Nashville are honest and raw,” Hugger adds. “We don’t just discuss successes; we talk about failures, too. That transparency is what resonates most with our audience. They trust us because we don’t sugarcoat anything.”

Episodes are typically 45-90 minutes long, which allows for deep dives into the challenges and decisions that shape careers in the music business. The long-form format attracts a highly engaged, high-trust audience, artists, songwriters, producers, managers, and music industry professionals, who are eager to learn and apply the insights shared on the show.

Nashville as the Foundation

Nashville is more than just the backdrop for Drop Me Off in Nashville; it is the heartbeat of the show. The podcast is recorded in Nashville studios and features local professionals, reflecting the true essence of the city’s music industry. The show represents Nashville not as a dream or a fantasy, but as a working ecosystem where careers are made, tested, and sometimes broken.

“Nashville isn’t a vibe, it’s a working industry,” Hugger explains. “If you can’t survive here, you can’t survive anywhere. Our podcast reflects the reality of the city’s music economy, and that authenticity is something our listeners value.”

A Growing Multi-Platform Media Engine

Each episode of Drop Me Off in Nashville fuels a variety of content across multiple platforms, creating a comprehensive media ecosystem for listeners and advertisers. The podcast is available on major podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, but it also features long-form video on YouTube, social media clips on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and additional content like quotes, audiograms, and articles.

The podcast’s cross-platform approach provides advertisers with an opportunity for multi-channel exposure, reaching the podcast’s highly engaged audience across different media. This ecosystem-driven model is part of what makes Drop Me Off in Nashville an attractive platform for brands targeting musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs, and music professionals.

The Value for Advertisers and Partners

Drop Me Off in Nashville offers more than just a typical podcast for entertainment; it provides a trusted, high-signal platform for advertisers looking to reach a serious, engaged audience. With its high-quality, long-form content and its foundation in Nashville’s vibrant music industry, the podcast positions itself as a valuable asset for brands looking to connect with music professionals and business-builders.

Advertisers that align with Drop Me Off in Nashville are not simply buying ad space, they are buying access to a community of decision-makers in the music industry, from independent artists to executives and service providers. This is a platform for brands in music tech, gear, education, services, and entertainment who want to make a genuine impact in the music business ecosystem.

Award Recognition: Best Podcast of 2026 in the Music Industry

Drop Me Off in Nashville has earned significant industry acclaim, being named both the Best Music Industry Podcast in Nashville for 2026 by BestofBestReview.com and the Best Podcast for Independent Artists & Music Professionals in the U.S . at the prestigious Evergreen Awards. These accolades highlight the podcast’s growing influence and its vital role in providing real-world knowledge, unfiltered education, and practical advice to music professionals. The recognition underscores its commitment to empowering independent artists and further solidifies Drop Me Off in Nashville’s position as a leading platform in the music industry.

About Drop Me Off in Nashville

Drop Me Off in Nashville is a long-form podcast and media platform that provides a candid, unfiltered look at the modern music business. Hosted by CEO Scott Hugger, who is an active executive in artist management, label services, and touring, the podcast features in-depth conversations with artists, producers, executives, and other professionals working in the music industry. Each episode dives deep into the realities of building a career in music, offering valuable insights, education, and transparency for both aspiring and established industry professionals.

The show is known for its honest approach to tackling the tough subjects that most others shy away from, providing its audience with actionable advice and a true understanding of how the music business operates in 2026.

