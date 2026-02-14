New Documentary Explores Why Kindness May Be The Missing Link to Global Change: Seeking guest stars

Dr. Joe Vitale, global best-selling author and world-renowned speaker, is teaming up with Renee Dutton, founder of The Global Kindness Movement to produce an extraordinary documentary on kindness as a transformative force. The upcoming film, titled Kindness: The Missing Link, aims to explore how simple acts of kindness can serve as a powerful tool for healing, connecting communities, and catalyzing global change in a time of widespread division.

Co-produced by Dr. Vitale, star of the hit movies The Secret and Zero Limits, Kindness: The Missing Link will bring together a diverse array of voices, including authors, speakers, coaches, philanthropists and entrepreneurs, who believe in the profound impact kindness can have on the world.

Unlike traditional productions, the film is being created through the participation of the individuals featured, each aligned with the film’s message and purpose. By including a wide range of prominent figures, the documentary will showcase the universal power of kindness as a uniting force across all walks of life.

“This is a unique opportunity for anyone who believes in kindness to become a part of a movie that can change the world,” says Dr. Vitale, who is best known for his work in the personal development space. “Kindness can awaken the planet. We argue over politics, and we engage in heated debates on social media, but we all know and respond to kindness.”

A Call for Stars: Join the Movement of Kindness

Kindness: The Missing Link isn’t just a film; it’s part of a movement that aims to inspire audiences to embrace the healing power of compassion. The documentary is open to anyone who feels they have a message to share about kindness and the positive changes it can bring to the world. Authors, speakers, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are invited to apply and join the ranks of those featured in this groundbreaking project.

With Renee Dutton leading the project, the film is expected to make a significant impact, not only as a cinematic work but also as a powerful global movement. The stars who will be featured in the film are those who want to be part of something much larger than themselves, using their platforms to inspire kindness in a world that desperately needs it. “Everyone in the film will get recognized for their voice and message,” says Vitale. “I saw the power of being in a movie when I appeared in The Secret,” he adds.

The Global Kindness Movement: A Vision for a Kinder Future

This Kindness film is just one aspect of a larger vision led by Renee Dutton, the founder of The Global Kindness Movement. This movement is dedicated to creating lasting change by spreading kindness across the globe. Dutton, a bestselling author and thought leader in the field of kindness, believes that the collective power of individual acts of kindness can create a ripple effect that transforms communities and societies.

As part of her work, Dutton has collaborated with Dr. Vitale and others to showcase how small, positive actions can have a big impact. The Kindness film is a powerful tool in furthering the movement’s message, showing how we can all contribute to a world of greater connection, understanding, and compassion.

Quotes from Dr. Joe Vitale

“Kindness can awaken the planet,” says Dr. Vitale, author of Unexpected Kindness. “We argue over politics and in social media, but we all know and respond to kindness.”

About Dr. Joe Vitale

Dr. Joe Vitale is an internationally recognized author, speaker, and star of the hit films The Secret and Zero Limits. The Secret took the world by storm in 2006 and still inspires new audiences today. Zero Limits was nominated for 40 awards and won 27 international film awards. A global thought leader in the fields of self-improvement, personal development, and spirituality, Dr. Vitale has written numerous bestselling books and has helped millions of people around the world unlock their potential and achieve their goals. He won the US President Lifetime Achievement Award and the Los Angeles Tribune lifetime achievement award.

Quotes from Renee Dutton

“Kindness works where force, fear and judgement fail,” says Renee Dutton, founder of The Global Kindness Movement. “Kindness changes how people feel, how they show up, and what they believe is possible.”

About Renee Dutton

Renee Dutton is the founder of The Global Kindness Movement, an author and executive producer dedicated to amplifying the power of kindness through film, books and storytelling. Her work highlights how simple, intentional acts can create lasting impact in individuals, communities and the world at large.

About The Film Producers

Patryk & Kasia Wezowski witnessed the effects of kindness in the stories featured in their past movies, and this is what inspired them to want to make the ‘Kindness’ movie, in collaboration with Renee Dutton and Joe Vitale, and many other influential experts. They have produced numerous award-winning movies, including Dr. Vitale’s hit film “Zero Limits.’

