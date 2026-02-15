DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

OpenAI Releases GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark And Ties It To Cerebras Hardware For Faster Inference

ByJolyen

Feb 15, 2026

OpenAI Releases GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark And Ties It To Cerebras Hardware For Faster Inference

New Lightweight Codex Model

OpenAI on Thursday announced a lightweight version of its agentic coding tool Codex, releasing GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark as a smaller model designed for faster inference. The company said Spark is built for speed and marks a deeper integration with Cerebras, its hardware partner, by using a dedicated chip to power the model.

Cerebras Partnership And Infrastructure

The Cerebras partnership was announced last month, when OpenAI said it had reached a multi-year agreement with the company valued at more than $10 billion. At the time, OpenAI said bringing Cerebras into its compute mix was aimed at making its systems respond faster. OpenAI now described Spark as the first milestone in that relationship and said the new model runs on Cerebras’ Wafer Scale Engine 3, the company’s third-generation waferscale chip that contains 4 trillion transistors.

Product Positioning And Availability

OpenAI said Spark is designed for swift, real-time collaboration and rapid iteration, and positioned it as a tool for daily productivity and quick prototyping rather than longer, heavier tasks handled by the standard 5.3 model. The company said Spark is focused on the lowest possible latency in Codex and is intended to operate alongside a mode for longer-running work. Spark is available in a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users in the Codex app.

Statements From OpenAI

In its announcement, OpenAI said Codex-Spark is meant to support two complementary ways of working, with real-time collaboration for fast iteration and longer tasks for deeper reasoning and execution. The company added that Cerebras’ chips are suited to workflows that require extremely low latency.

Altman’s Pre-Announcement Post

Before the release, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman posted on X that a special update would be coming to Codex users on the Pro plan and said it “sparks joy for me,” a message that appeared to point to the Spark launch.

Cerebras Background And Funding

Cerebras has operated for more than a decade and has taken on a more visible role in the AI sector in recent years. The company said last week that it raised $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $23 billion and has previously said it intends to pursue an initial public offering.

Cerebras View On The Release

Sean Lie, the company’s chief technology officer and co-founder, said the focus of GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark is on working with OpenAI and developers to see what fast inference enables. He said the goal is to identify new interaction patterns, new use cases, and a different model experience, and described the preview as an initial step.

Featured image credits: Canopy Creative

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Coupang Data Breach Dispute Draws U.S. Investors Into Arbitration With South Korea
Feb 15, 2026 Jolyen
Luxury Aircraft Solutions Unveils Enhanced Digital Platform and Expands Executive Team
Feb 15, 2026 Ethan Lin
London Buyers Screening Announced for Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller-Horror Charlie Shaw’s Revenge.
Feb 15, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801