Trump Administration Moves To Repeal EPA Finding That Classified Greenhouse Gases As A Public Health Risk

Repeal Of The 2009 Endangerment Finding

The Trump administration on Thursday moved to repeal the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2009 endangerment finding, which had determined that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane pose a threat to human health and welfare. The finding has served as the legal basis for the EPA’s regulation of greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act.

Scope Of The New Rule And Next Steps

The new rule currently applies to car and truck tailpipe emissions and is expected to be the first in a series of similar changes to federal air pollution regulations. The EPA said the repeal cannot take effect immediately and must go through a formal rulemaking process. The original endangerment finding took two years to finalize, and the agency said a similar process is required before it can be fully reversed.

Expected Impact On Emissions Trends

Axios reported that the change under EPA administrator Lee Zeldin is expected to slow the decline in emissions by about 10%. The report said that while the effect is significant, it is not expected to reverse the overall downward trend in emissions. One factor cited is the continued expansion of low cost renewable energy, which has accounted for much of the new electricity generation capacity in recent years.

Reactions From Environmental Groups

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement to TechCrunch that the decision would lead to higher pollution levels and added costs. He said the action would result in additional harm for American families.

Broader Economic And Health Context

Unabated climate change is expected to increase mortality rates in the United States by about 2%. It is also projected to reduce global gross domestic product by 17% by 2050, which is estimated at around $38 trillion.

