IBM Plans To Triple Entry-Level Hiring In The U.S. In 2026 Despite AI Automation Claims

Hiring Plan Announced At Industry Event

IBM plans to triple entry-level hiring in the United States in 2026, according to reporting from Bloomberg. The company’s chief human resources officer, Nickle LaMoreaux, announced the initiative on Tuesday at Charter’s Leading with AI Summit. She said the hiring push includes roles that are often cited as targets for automation. “And yes, it’s for all these jobs that we’re being told AI can do,” LaMoreaux said.

How The Roles Are Being Redefined

LaMoreaux said the new entry-level roles will differ from past versions. She said she revised job descriptions to reduce emphasis on tasks that AI can automate, such as coding, and to increase focus on work centered on people, including customer engagement. The changes are intended to shift the nature of entry-level work rather than remove those positions.

Rationale And Workforce Development

The approach reflects a focus on developing less experienced workers for future senior roles. Even if the company does not need the same volume of entry-level staff as in the past, the strategy is aimed at building skills that will be needed for higher-level positions over time.

Scale And Open Questions

IBM did not disclose how many people it plans to hire as part of the initiative. TechCrunch said it contacted the company for additional details about the hiring plans.

Broader Labor Market Context

The announcement comes as the industry debates how AI will affect employment. A 2025 study by MIT estimated that 11.7% of jobs could already be automated by AI. A TechCrunch survey reported that several investors expect 2026 to begin showing clearer effects of AI on the labor market, even though labor was not the focus of the survey questions.

