Waymo Uses DoorDash Drivers To Close Doors On Stranded Self-Driving Cars

A Small Problem That Stops The Cars

Waymo’s autonomous vehicles now carry passengers in six cities, but the cars can be stopped by a simple issue if a rider leaves a door open. When that happens, the vehicle cannot continue operating and must wait for someone to close it.

Reddit Post And Confirmation

The issue drew attention after a Reddit post described a DoorDash driver receiving a task that was not a delivery. The driver was offered $6.25 to drive less than one mile to a Waymo vehicle and close its door, with an additional $5 after the job was marked complete. Waymo and DoorDash confirmed to TechCrunch that the post reflected a real situation. In a joint statement, the companies said Waymo is running a pilot program in Atlanta in which nearby Dashers are notified when a vehicle door is left open so the car can return to service.

How The Pilot Program Works

Waymo and DoorDash said the program is meant to improve fleet efficiency. If a door is left ajar and the car cannot depart, a Dasher can be dispatched to close it. The companies said this door closing arrangement is part of a broader relationship. In October, they launched an autonomous delivery service in Phoenix, where Waymo vehicles deliver food and groceries for DoorDash customers.

Why It Is Worth Paying For Help

When a Waymo door remains open, the vehicle cannot complete additional trips. Paying someone to close it allows the car to return to service. The companies did not say how often this happens, but they described it as a rare event.

Similar Arrangements In Other Cities

This is not the first time Waymo has relied on outside help for the issue. In Los Angeles, Waymo works with Honk, a service that connects users with towing and roadside assistance. Reports have said Honk users there have been offered up to $24 to close a Waymo door, which is more than the amount offered in Atlanta through DoorDash.

Future Plans For The Vehicles

Waymo said its future vehicles will include automated door closing systems. Until then, the company said using gig workers is a practical way to keep vehicles operating when doors are left open.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

