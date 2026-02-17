Nothing Opens First India Retail Store In Bengaluru As It Expands Its Physical Presence

Launch And Location

Nothing, the hardware company backed by Tiger Global, has opened its first retail store in India, which the company describes as its largest market. The two story store is located in Bengaluru, where the company said a large share of its users are based. The location will display Nothing’s products and other projects, and customers can buy hardware and merchandise, with some items available for customization.

Store Features And Brands

Co founder and chief executive Carl Pei said the space was designed to reflect different parts of the brand. He said the store includes elements such as a production line concept for purchases and displays of machines used for testing, including USB port and water resistance checks. The store will carry products from both Nothing and CMF, its budget brand that was spun off last year. CMF is headquartered in India and operates a joint venture with local original design manufacturer Optiemus. Pei said the two brands are positioned at different price points and target different audiences, with Nothing focused on a narrower, higher priced segment and CMF aimed at a broader market while still emphasizing product design.

India Market Context And Retail Trend

India has been Nothing’s strongest market. Research firm IDC told TechCrunch last year that the company held more than 2% of the smartphone market in the country and said Nothing was the fastest growing brand in India in the second quarter of 2025, with shipments up 85% year over year. Other hardware makers are also expanding retail footprints in the country. Apple is set to open its sixth store in India this month in Borivali, a suburb of Mumbai.

Expansion Plans And Funding

This is the first Nothing store outside London, where the company is headquartered. The company said it plans to open two more stores in Tokyo and New York, though it did not share timelines. Last year, Nothing raised $200 million in Series C funding at a $1.3 billion valuation led by Tiger Global, with participation from GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF, and Tapestry. The company said it has raised $450 million to date.

