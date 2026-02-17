Exclusive Links Strengthens Sales & Off Plan Teams Amid Dubai Market Expansion

As the Dubai property market continues its upward trajectory, Exclusive Links Real Estate has announced strategic growth across its Sales and Off Plan divisions, reinforcing its position as one of Dubai’s most established, female-led brokerages.

With sustained transaction volumes across both ready and off-plan segments, the company has strengthened its internal structure to meet increasing investor and end-user demand across Dubai. This expansion drive – particularly within Off Plan and Secondary Sales – is being actively led by Recruitment Manager Robyn Walsh, who is working in line with the company’s long-term strategy, service standards, and performance framework to ensure quality growth aligned with Exclusive Links’ core strengths.

Off Plan and Sales Team Growth

Responding to continued demand for buying off plan property in Dubai and secondary market transactions, Exclusive Links has expanded its Sales and Off Plan teams, welcoming new Client Managers and Off Plan Specialists to support both international and UAE-based investors.

The company reports consistent enquiry levels across villa communities, waterfront developments, and AED 2M+ properties qualifying for the UAE Golden Visa – reinforcing Dubai’s global appeal as a stable real estate investment destination.

Internal Promotions and Strategic Movement

As a brokerage operating under three trade licences across Sales, Leasing, Property Management, Vacation Homes, and Sales Progression, Exclusive Links continues to prioritise internal mobility.

Wherever possible, leadership roles and specialist positions are offered internally first, recognising performance, experience, and cultural alignment. At the same time, the company acknowledges the importance of welcoming new industry talent to inject fresh market insight and competitive thinking – ensuring the business evolves alongside Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

This cross-divisional structure enables the company to offer a fully integrated service model, drawing on in-house expertise across Off Plan Advisory, Resale, Leasing, Property Management, Short-Term Rental Management, and Sales Progression support.

Investment in Structured Training & KPI Frameworks

A key driver of Exclusive Links’ growth remains its structured onboarding and performance framework.

The company runs a formal onboarding training course every one to two months, depending on intake levels. Each programme runs for two to three weeks and is delivered not by a single trainer, but by division heads and senior management across Sales, Leasing, Off Plan, Property Management, and Sales Progression. The programme also includes dedicated sessions focused on the importance of personal brand building, ensuring each agent understands the value of developing their professional presence, market positioning, and long-term client relationships.

Importantly, sessions are also led by company owners Louise Heatley and Zarah Evans, ensuring new team members gain direct insight into the company’s values, expectations, and more than two decades of market expertise.

Rather than textbook-based instruction, the training combines:

Live market case studies

Deal progression workshops

Compliance and regulatory guidance

Negotiation strategy sessions

KPI expectation alignment

Exclusive Links’ KPI framework focuses on measurable performance indicators including:

Listing acquisition targets

Client conversion ratios

Transaction timelines

Compliance benchmarks

Customer service standards and repeat referral metrics

This structured approach ensures that growth is controlled, measurable, and service-driven – safeguarding both client outcomes and company standards.

Continued Commitment to Female Leadership

Exclusive Links remains one of Dubai’s most prominent female-led brokerages. Managing Director Louise Heatley is currently supporting her third consecutive year participating in the She For She programme – a female empowerment initiative launched by Property Finder to mentor and elevate women in the real estate industry.

The programme aligns with Exclusive Links’ long-standing commitment to gender diversity, leadership development, and providing visible pathways for women in brokerage and management roles.

Today, women hold key leadership positions across multiple divisions within the company, reinforcing a culture of inclusion, accountability, and long-term career progression.

Positioned for Continued Expansion

With Dubai’s real estate market continuing to attract global capital, Exclusive Links’ strategic team growth, internal development pathways, and structured KPI frameworks position the company to scale responsibly while maintaining service excellence.

As Dubai strengthens its reputation as a leading global investment hub, Exclusive Links remains focused on delivering professional advisory services across off plan projects in Dubai , secondary sales, leasing, property management, and vacation homes backed by leadership, measurable performance standards, and a culture built on experience and empowerment.

