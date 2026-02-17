Salvo Software Powers EV Adoption with Scalable Web Platform for Plug In America

Salvo Software has developed a scalable digital platform that helps Plug In America , a leading nonprofit electric vehicle (EV) advocacy organization, accelerate nationwide EV adoption through real-time data, personalized tools, and an intuitive user experience.

Plug In America, known for its role in advancing electric mobility and education, collaborated with Salvo Software to modernize its consumer platform, PlugStar.com . The site connects shoppers, certified dealers, and incentive programs in one unified experience. The project delivers a smoother path for drivers exploring EV ownership and for local partners managing data and community outreach.

Building a Scalable Foundation for Electric Mobility

The challenge was clear: outdated systems had limited company scalability and slowed collaboration across Plug In America’s dealer and incentive network. With thousands of data points spanning vehicles, regions, and utilities, the nonprofit required a digital foundation that could scale with the evolving EV industry.

Salvo Software designed a custom web architecture that centralized these systems into a unified, API-driven platform. The result is a responsive and data-rich environment capable of powering national and regional EV education programs at scale.

Key upgrades included:

Automated data updates that ensure visitors see current incentives, local dealers, and vehicle specifications.

that ensure visitors see current incentives, local dealers, and vehicle specifications. Dynamic white-label functionality that enables regional EV programs to customize content while maintaining consistency.

that enables regional EV programs to customize content while maintaining consistency. Real-time performance monitoring and admin controls to support multiple user types.

to support multiple user types. Adaptive UX design that adapts to both community partners and consumers.

“Plug In America has been instrumental in helping drivers make the shift to electric,” said Ashtin Winters, Founder of Salvo Software. “Our role was to build the technology that makes that transition easier. By giving the platform flexibility and real-time control, we ensured it can grow as EV adoption accelerates across the country.”

A Partnership Driving Measurable Impact

Since launch, the new platform has improved user experience for thousands of EV shoppers, connecting them to verified dealers and incentive programs faster than ever. Partners now manage their regions through a single, secure dashboard, while consumers can find accurate EV data with minimal friction.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing electric vehicle adoption through education, advocacy, and outreach. Its PlugStar program provides tools and training for both consumers and auto dealers nationwide.

About Salvo Software

Salvo Software is a global custom software partner headquartered in Vancouver, WA, offering web, cloud, and embedded development with a near-shore price advantage. The company builds scalable systems for industries such as transportation, sustainability, construction, and technology.