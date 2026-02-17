DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

New Devotional “From Sea to Shining Sea” Helps Readers Reflect on Faith Through Travel to All 50 States

ByEthan Lin

Feb 17, 2026

A Travel-Inspired Daily Devotional

The new book, From Sea to Shining Sea: 50 Daily Devotions from Traveling to Every State in America, combines travel experiences from all 50 U.S. states with opportunities for spiritual reflection. Written by John Christopher Frame and his parents, Gene and Marsha Frame, this easy-to-read Christian devotional helps readers slow down and connect with God.

Where Travel Sparks Reflection

From Sea to Shining Sea highlights how ordinary experiences can open the door to unexpected spiritual reflection. Inspired by Gene and Marsha’s visits to all 50 states, each day’s reading connects a specific U.S. location — whether a well-known national park or a place unfamiliar to readers — with a spiritual insight. In doing so, this devotional opens a window to the wide range of places and communities across the U.S.

“It’s like you’re traveling alongside my parents,” says John Christopher Frame. “You’ll learn about the U.S., but more importantly, you’ll be invited to reflect on your life and the ways you live out your faith,” he notes.

“This book is shaped by specific moments and places across the country,” Frame explains. “So, my parents’ trips to ordinary places in the U.S. become ways to grow closer to God.”

Short, Practical Daily Devotions

From Sea to Shining Sea is designed for everyday readers. It brings together short travel stories, Scripture, reflection questions, and prayer prompts in a concise, accessible format. The devotional offers brief yet meaningful daily readings that fit naturally into morning routines, lunch breaks, or other times people want to build quiet experiences into their day. The devotional encourages steady spiritual habits, and Frame hopes it helps readers establish a regular time to pause.

“Even small, intentional moments with God can shape how we live and help us become better people,” Frame says. “My hope is that readers feel refreshed and challenged, too.”

Where to Find the Book

The ebook edition of From Sea to Shining Sea is currently free on Amazon and other major retailers, and a paperback edition is also available. Additional information can be found on the book’s website at From Sea to Shining Sea.

About John Christopher Frame

John Christopher Frame is an author who writes about faith, travel, and global awareness, helping Christians reflect more intentionally on their faith and how they live it out. His books include Homeless at Harvard, 7 Attitudes of the Helping Heart, and From Sea to Shining Sea. John grew up in the United States and has lived on three continents. He has traveled to all 16 biblical towns in Turkey that St. Paul visited that are mentioned in the Book of Acts. His writing focuses on everyday spiritual reflection and practical faith formation. His free devotional, 7 Days to Upping Your Prayer Life, Loving Others, and Having More Joy, is available at johnchristopherframe.com/prayer.

Media Contact

John Christopher Frame
Author
Website: johnchristopherframe.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Participates in The Hague Conference and Publishes Paper in the Judges’ Newsletter on International Child Protection
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
4x4Playground.com Launches New Hub for 4×4 Build Guides, Gear Reviews, and Used Truck Buying Tips
Feb 18, 2026 Ethan Lin
Investor Partner Reports Accelerating Growth in Entry-Level Housing, Advises Buyers to Secure Pre-Approval
Feb 17, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801