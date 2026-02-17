New Devotional “From Sea to Shining Sea” Helps Readers Reflect on Faith Through Travel to All 50 States

A Travel-Inspired Daily Devotional

The new book, From Sea to Shining Sea: 50 Daily Devotions from Traveling to Every State in America , combines travel experiences from all 50 U.S. states with opportunities for spiritual reflection. Written by John Christopher Frame and his parents, Gene and Marsha Frame, this easy-to-read Christian devotional helps readers slow down and connect with God.

Where Travel Sparks Reflection

From Sea to Shining Sea highlights how ordinary experiences can open the door to unexpected spiritual reflection. Inspired by Gene and Marsha’s visits to all 50 states, each day’s reading connects a specific U.S. location — whether a well-known national park or a place unfamiliar to readers — with a spiritual insight. In doing so, this devotional opens a window to the wide range of places and communities across the U.S.

“It’s like you’re traveling alongside my parents,” says John Christopher Frame. “You’ll learn about the U.S., but more importantly, you’ll be invited to reflect on your life and the ways you live out your faith,” he notes.

“This book is shaped by specific moments and places across the country,” Frame explains. “So, my parents’ trips to ordinary places in the U.S. become ways to grow closer to God.”

Short, Practical Daily Devotions

From Sea to Shining Sea is designed for everyday readers. It brings together short travel stories, Scripture, reflection questions, and prayer prompts in a concise, accessible format. The devotional offers brief yet meaningful daily readings that fit naturally into morning routines, lunch breaks, or other times people want to build quiet experiences into their day. The devotional encourages steady spiritual habits, and Frame hopes it helps readers establish a regular time to pause.

“Even small, intentional moments with God can shape how we live and help us become better people,” Frame says. “My hope is that readers feel refreshed and challenged, too.”

Where to Find the Book

The ebook edition of From Sea to Shining Sea is currently free on Amazon and other major retailers, and a paperback edition is also available. Additional information can be found on the book’s website at From Sea to Shining Sea .

About John Christopher Frame

John Christopher Frame is an author who writes about faith, travel, and global awareness, helping Christians reflect more intentionally on their faith and how they live it out. His books include Homeless at Harvard, 7 Attitudes of the Helping Heart, and From Sea to Shining Sea. John grew up in the United States and has lived on three continents. He has traveled to all 16 biblical towns in Turkey that St. Paul visited that are mentioned in the Book of Acts. His writing focuses on everyday spiritual reflection and practical faith formation. His free devotional, 7 Days to Upping Your Prayer Life, Loving Others, and Having More Joy, is available at johnchristopherframe.com/prayer .

