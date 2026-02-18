Bonnie Block Announces a “Crisis of Leadership” and Shows Us Truly Great Leaders in her New Book, 25 US G.O.A.T.s: Profiles in Leadership

How Can We Have Better Leaders? Redefine Great Leadership.

Great leadership is not about wealth, status, or popularity; it’s about character and integrity. At a time when many public figures are followed for their fame and fortune, Bonnie Block’s book, 25 US G.O.A.T.s: Profiles in Leadership, offers a refreshing perspective on what true leadership looks like by shining a light on exceptional individuals – some famous, others, lesser-known – who have not only excelled in their fields but have also used their platforms to make the world a better place.

Block’s compelling book takes a deep dive into the lives of American icons in various fields who have created impressive legacies in their respective areas and in society. While the 25 people profiled in the book became G.O.A.T.s because of their hard work, perseverance, and resilience, many also overcame formidable obstacles along the way to greatness, guided by principles that helped them navigate through those difficult times.

A Crisis of Leadership: The Case for Character and Integrity

According to Block, we need to see these same principles in our current leaders. “We have a crisis of character in our leaders,” Block states. “We have forgotten that great leaders act with moral conviction. We must redefine great leadership as Character + Integrity = Great Leader.”

Character traits such as honesty, courage, compassion, resilience, accountability, and perseverance not only build success and guide us through difficult times, they also inspire others. Moral leaders do not use coercion or manipulation to force others to follow them; rather, truly great leaders influence others with their unwavering commitment to doing what is right.

From Athletes to Artists: Leaders Who Use Their Influence for Good

The book is divided into three sections: The Athletes, The Influencers, and The Artists. Each section highlights individuals who have reached the pinnacles of success and transcended – using their influence to help others, often to their own detriment.

The Athletes section profiles a boxer who had the courage to speak out against the Vietnam War, which cost him 3 years of his career but cemented his place as an icon. This section also includes an Olympian who transformed into a mental health advocate, and a tennis champion who fought for gender equality, forever changing the entire sports landscape by extending opportunities to all people.

In The Influencers section, Block profiles trailblazers whose careers and philanthropic efforts brought truth, social justice, and economic opportunities to all Americans. They lifted us up. Their actions reflected the essential role of integrity in leadership, as they faced and overcame challenges head-on, guided by their principles, sometimes risking their careers and family security for the greater good.

Finally, The Artists section celebrates remarkable individuals whose artistic platforms have promoted humanitarian causes such as childhood literacy, famine relief, and the creation of our national parks. These artists proved that leadership is not confined to traditional positions of power.

Anyone Can Be a Great Leader.

“Every one of us has the potential to be a leader,” Block says. “We don’t have to be famous or wealthy to contribute. Leadership begins with character and integrity, and it’s something we can all nurture in ourselves and those around us.”

Accordingly, the potential to lead and make a difference, whether through everyday acts of kindness, volunteerism, or social engagement, is about embodying the same principles of character and integrity that the G.O.A.T.s in her book have exemplified.

As one of the G.O.A.T.s in Block’s book wisely said, “Be a source of inspiration and encouragement for others. Lift them up and help them shine.”

Teaching Leadership Through Role Models

Block’s book goes beyond being a collection of biographies; it serves as a guide for how all of us can be better leaders. She encourages readers to reflect on the lives of these G.O.A.T.s and see how they can apply the G.O.A.T.s’ values to their own lives.

Block’s book also serves as a powerful tool for educators and parents, offering questions for discussion or journaling that can be used in classrooms, book clubs, or even with teenagers at home. By teaching young people about character and integrity, we can help cultivate the next generation of great leaders.

To learn more, check out her book, 25 US G.O.A.T.s: Profiles in Leadership, Vol. 1 on Amazon

