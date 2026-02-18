DMR News

AMZ Managed Solutions Announces Revolutionary E-Commerce Consulting Approach

ByEthan Lin

Feb 18, 2026

AMZ Managed Solutions is transforming the e-commerce landscape with its unique approach to consulting. Unlike typical “done-for-you” packages, the company offers high-level consulting services that emphasize education, compliance, and long-term growth strategies. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and investors to build sustainable, compliant businesses on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, and eBay, providing real-world expertise that stands apart from oversaturated systems and shortcuts.

A New Way of Building E-Commerce Businesses

AMZ Managed Solutions distinguishes itself in an overcrowded market by rejecting the common “turnkey” systems in favor of personalized consulting. The company focuses on teaching entrepreneurs the skills they need to succeed in the e-commerce world, not simply providing a one-size-fits-all solution. By offering hands-on guidance and strategic oversight, the firm works alongside clients to ensure their businesses are not only compliant with marketplace policies but also built for long-term success.

This approach aims to create real, sustainable growth, ensuring clients are equipped with the knowledge, tools, and strategies necessary to succeed across multiple online marketplaces. AMZ Managed Solutions’ emphasis on long-term strategy instead of quick wins reflects its commitment to building businesses that can withstand the test of time.

Experienced Leadership with a Proven Track Record

AMZ Managed Solutions is led by two experts in the e-commerce industry: Eric Mullica and Connor Evans. Eric, with over two decades of experience, has built and scaled hundreds of successful online stores since 1997. His expertise covers product sourcing, logistics, marketplace compliance, and operational scaling, all gained through years of hands-on work in the field.

Connor Evans, with eight years of experience in helping entrepreneurs launch and scale e-commerce ventures, brings a mentorship-driven approach to the company. His style is focused on empowering investors with the tools, systems, and insights they need to build businesses that are not only profitable but also sustainable.

Together, Eric and Connor share a unified vision that places client success at the forefront. Their goal is to transfer real expertise to clients, allowing them to build businesses that are grounded in strategy and built for the long haul, rather than relying on short-term gimmicks.

Partnership Model Focused on Compliance and Ownership

AMZ Managed Solutions takes a partnership approach to client success. The company works with investors who operate through their own legal entities, ensuring that businesses are compliant with all relevant marketplace policies while maintaining full ownership and control. This structure allows clients to maintain transparency, with all funds flowing directly into their accounts.

Rather than a “done-for-you” service, AMZ Managed Solutions provides ongoing consulting, operational guidance, and strategic oversight. This ensures that clients not only receive initial guidance but also have continuous support to scale and manage their businesses effectively.

A Smarter Path to E-Commerce Success

For entrepreneurs looking to build sustainable e-commerce businesses, AMZ Managed Solutions offers a smarter, more grounded alternative to typical systems in the market. Clients are not purchasing a generic, pre-packaged solution; instead, they gain access to decades of real-world experience and proven systems, all backed by a team dedicated to long-term success.

By focusing on transparency, compliance, and education, AMZ Managed Solutions offers a rare opportunity for entrepreneurs to build businesses that are resilient and poised for growth. The company’s philosophy is centered on creating meaningful, sustainable businesses, rather than promising quick and easy passive income.

About AMZ Managed Solutions

AMZ Managed Solutions is an e-commerce consulting firm that specializes in helping entrepreneurs and investors build and scale compliant, sustainable businesses across major online marketplaces. Founded by industry veterans Eric Mullica and Connor Evans, the company focuses on offering expert guidance and long-term strategic support, with an emphasis on education, compliance, and operational scaling. Through its unique approach, AMZ Managed Solutions empowers clients to build businesses that are positioned for success in the competitive e-commerce space.

