Dr. Samantha Worthington Launches New Leadership and Human Behavior Programs Ahead of Her 2026 Book Release

Dr. Samantha Worthington Launches New Initiatives Targeting Workplace Manipulation, Psychological Safety, and Trauma‑Informed Leadership

Samantha Worthington, a globally recognized expert in neuropsychology, consumer psychology, and emotionally intelligent leadership, is broadening her impact with an expanded suite of services addressing trauma recovery, leadership, and high‑performance team dynamics. Her latest initiatives include new keynote addresses, organizational workshops, and the release of her upcoming book, Unmasked: The Dark Psychology of Manipulators, set for launch in February 2026.

A key focus of these initiatives is the growing crisis of workplace bullying and psychological harm within professional environments. Drawing on two decades of research into human behaviour and nervous‑system responses, Dr. Worthington is equipping organisations with the tools to identify covert manipulation, prevent toxic leadership patterns, and build cultures grounded in emotional intelligence and psychological safety. Her new workshops and keynotes address the neuropsychology of bullying, the behavioural markers leaders often miss, and the systemic strategies required to protect employee wellbeing while strengthening organisational performance.

Pioneering Approaches to Leadership, Workplace Manipulation, and Trauma Recovery

Dr. Worthington’s work spans a variety of high‑impact domains, from organizational leadership to human behaviour and relational dynamics, where she has built a reputation for translating complex scientific research into actionable tools for meaningful change. She specializes in neuropsychology and the cognitive‑emotional frameworks that shape decision‑making, leadership behaviour, psychological safety, and high performance. Her services now include expanded keynote topics, including:

The Neuroscience of High-Performing Teams : A deep dive into the brain-based mechanisms behind collaboration, trust, and team performance, focusing on the role of psychological safety and emotional regulation in successful teams.

: A deep dive into the brain-based mechanisms behind collaboration, trust, and team performance, focusing on the role of psychological safety and emotional regulation in successful teams. Breaking the Pattern: A compelling exploration of trauma bonds, emotional confusion, and self-doubt, outlining the evidence-based pathways to reclaiming clarity and emotional freedom after experiencing relational harm in professional and personal settings. These keynotes are designed to offer organizations, leaders, and individuals insight into the psychological and neurological mechanisms that influence team dynamics, behavior, and emotional resilience, equipping them with practical strategies for transformation.

The WORTH Wellness Centre: Empowering Women in Trauma Recovery

A key component of Dr. Worthington’s expanded portfolio is the WORTH Wellness Centre, which she founded to deliver trauma‑informed support for women recovering from abuse and manipulation.The Centre provides trauma-informed resources and a safe space for individuals to rebuild clarity, self-worth, and emotional regulation. This includes her signature program, The Manipulation Recovery Method, a comprehensive four-week course that teaches women the neuroscience of narcissistic abuse and manipulation while guiding them through a structured recovery process.

Dr. Worthington’s program has become a cornerstone for women reclaiming their sense of safety and identity, both in personal relationships and across professional environments. The WORTH Wellness Centre’s flagship community, Healing After Harm with Dr. Sam has expanded globally, offering emotional healing, nervous-system regulation, and identity rebuilding for women across the world.

Upcoming Book: Unmasked: The Dark Psychology of Manipulators

Dr. Worthington’s new book, Unmasked: The Dark Psychology of Manipulators, set to release in February 2026, provides a comprehensive examination of how manipulation distorts the brain’s cognitive and emotional responses. Drawing on her deep expertise in neuropsychology and lived experience, Dr. Worthington explores how manipulation hijacks the brain’s decision-making processes and impacts self-trust.

The book offers readers tools to identify manipulation in their personal and professional lives, reclaim their internal authority, and rebuild their sense of self. It combines scientific research with practical guidance, empowering individuals to break free from harmful patterns and reclaim their emotional freedom. Recognising that personal wellbeing underpins leadership effectiveness – shaping decision‑making, communication, and the capacity to create high‑functioning environments – the book also highlights how healing and self‑clarity directly elevate how we lead, work, and relate to others.

A Broader Mission to Empower and Heal

Across all of her initiatives, Dr. Worthington’s mission remains clear: to build scalable, human-centered ecosystems that empower individuals to lead with wisdom, clarity, and emotional intelligence. Whether in the boardroom or across their personal relationships, Dr. Worthington’s work continues to make a profound impact, providing people with the tools they need to lead meaningful, empowered lives within safe and high performing organizations and communities.

For more information on Dr. Samantha Worthington’s programs, keynotes, and resources, visit her official website at www.drsamanthaworthington.com .

About Dr. Samantha Worthington

Dr. Samantha Worthington (PhD, MBA, BA) is a leading expert in consumer psychology, human behavior, neuropsychology, and emotionally intelligent leadership. With over 20 years of experience in the field, she specializes in translating complex neuroscience and psychology into practical tools for personal and professional transformation. She is the founder of the WORTH Wellness Centre, which supports women in recovering from trauma and relational harm across both personal and workplace contexts. Dr. Worthington is also a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and former Business Woman of the Year, known for her work empowering individuals and organizations to achieve high performance and emotional resilience.

