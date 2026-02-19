M&A Advisory Firm Releases Pet Products M&A Report Highlighting Resilient Deal Activity and Premium Valuations

MergersAndAcquisitions.net, a middle-market M&A advisory platform, has released its latest industry research report, Pet Products Mergers and Acquisitions, providing a detailed look at transaction volume, valuation trends, capital sources, and strategic buyer behavior in the pet products sector.

The report analyzes deal activity across pet food, treats, supplements, grooming, accessories, veterinary-adjacent products, and e-commerce-driven pet brands. It highlights how sustained consumer spending, premiumization, and recurring purchase behavior continue to attract private equity firms, strategics, and independent sponsors.

“Pet products remain one of the most resilient consumer verticals we track,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersAndAcquisitions.net. “Even in periods of broader economic uncertainty, spending on pets has proven durable. That durability translates into strong EBITDA multiples for scalable, differentiated brands.”

Key Findings from the M&A Report

The research outlines several structural drivers supporting continued M&A activity in the pet products market:

Consistent consumer demand driven by pet humanization and premium product adoption

driven by pet humanization and premium product adoption Recurring revenue models , particularly in subscription-based food and supplement brands

, particularly in subscription-based food and supplement brands High private equity participation , with add-on acquisitions fueling platform consolidation

, with add-on acquisitions fueling platform consolidation E-commerce leverage , allowing smaller brands to scale nationally without traditional retail dependency

, allowing smaller brands to scale nationally without traditional retail dependency Attractive exit multiples for brands with strong gross margins and differentiated positioning

The report also evaluates how buyer profiles differ between:

Strategic acquirers seeking brand portfolio expansion

Private equity firms building roll-up platforms

Independent sponsors targeting asset-light, high-margin brands

Valuation Environment

According to the study, pet products companies with strong EBITDA margins, omnichannel distribution, and defensible brand positioning continue to command premium valuations relative to broader consumer goods categories.

“Buyers are underwriting growth and brand equity,” Schwab added. “A pet products business with clean financials, strong customer retention, and scalable distribution can see competitive bidding. We are consistently seeing strong interest in both branded manufacturers and vertically integrated platforms.”

The report also explores:

Typical EBITDA multiple ranges for lower-middle and middle-market transactions

The impact of margin compression from freight and input costs

The role of subscription revenue and DTC concentration in valuation

How consolidation strategies are reshaping the competitive landscape

Capital Markets & Buyer Appetite

Private equity remains a dominant force in the space, often pursuing buy-and-build strategies that consolidate niche brands into larger consumer platforms. Strategic buyers, meanwhile, are focused on product adjacency, premium SKUs, and innovation in nutrition and health-focused segments.

The research further addresses how lenders are underwriting pet product companies, including leverage tolerance, working capital considerations, and inventory-heavy balance sheets.

About the Report

The Pet Products Mergers and Acquisitions report is part of MergersAndAcquisitions.net’s ongoing industry research series analyzing M&A activity across key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, professional services, and consumer products.

About MergersAndAcquisitions.net

MergersAndAcquisitions.net is a middle-market M&A advisory platform providing sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, capital formation, and industry research. The firm works with founders, private equity firms, and strategic buyers across a broad range of industries, offering transaction expertise supported by sector-specific market intelligence.