Peterson Family Orthodontics Expands Smile Solutions with MARPE Technology

Peterson Family Orthodontics has expanded its advanced treatment offerings with Miniscrew-Assisted Rapid Palatal Expansion (MARPE), providing teens and adults with a modern, non-surgical solution for widening a narrow upper jaw.

MARPE is designed for patients whose jaw growth is more developed and who may not respond to traditional palatal expanders. By anchoring a custom expander with small, temporary miniscrews placed in the roof of the mouth, the treatment applies gentle, controlled force directly to the upper jaw bone rather than relying solely on tooth movement. This skeletal approach allows for more predictable expansion, improved bite alignment, and long-term orthodontic stability.

The addition of MARPE reflects a continued focus on treatments that address both function and aesthetics. By expanding the upper jaw at the bone level, MARPE can create space for crowded teeth, correct crossbites, and improve overall arch shape. For some patients, this approach may reduce the need for surgical expansion procedures.

The active expansion phase typically lasts several weeks. During this time, patients activate the appliance in small increments, allowing the mid-palatal suture to gradually separate and new bone to form. A temporary space between the front teeth is common and indicates that expansion is progressing as intended. Following expansion, a stabilization period allows the bone to fully adapt before additional orthodontic treatment continues.

MARPE is often recommended for individuals with maxillary transverse deficiency, a condition where the upper jaw is narrower than the lower jaw. This imbalance can contribute to crossbites, dental crowding, difficulty chewing, and in some cases breathing concerns. By addressing jaw width at its source, MARPE offers a more comprehensive correction compared to approaches that shift teeth alone.

MARPE is often recommended for individuals with maxillary transverse deficiency, a condition where the upper jaw is narrower than the lower jaw. This imbalance can contribute to crossbites, dental crowding, difficulty chewing, and in some cases breathing concerns. By addressing jaw width at its source, MARPE offers a more comprehensive correction compared to approaches that shift teeth alone.

In many cases, MARPE treatments are incorporated into a broader orthodontic plan that may include braces or clear aligners to achieve full alignment after expansion. The integration of advanced techniques such as MARPE demonstrates Peterson Family Orthodontics’ commitment to providing evidence-based, patient-focused care that supports long-term oral health and smile confidence.

Patients interested in learning whether MARPE may be suitable for their needs can schedule a complimentary consultation through the practice’s San Tan Valley office.

Peterson Family Orthodontics is a family-focused orthodontic practice in San Tan Valley, Arizona, led by Dr. Scott Peterson. The practice provides comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, offering advanced treatments such as braces, clear aligners, and palatal expansion solutions.

Committed to clinical excellence and patient comfort, Peterson Family Orthodontics combines modern technology with personalized care to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles in a welcoming environment.

