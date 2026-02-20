YouTube Expands Conversational AI To TVs As Living Room Platforms Add On-Screen Assistants

YouTube has expanded its conversational AI tool to smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices, bringing on-screen questions and answers to the living room and placing the service alongside Amazon, Roku, and Netflix as companies add AI-driven features to television viewing.

From Phones And Web To The Largest Screen

The feature had previously been limited to mobile devices and the web. Its move to TV screens allows viewers to ask questions about the video they are watching without leaving the playback experience. According to YouTube’s support page, eligible users can select an “Ask” button on their TV screen to open the assistant. The interface offers suggested questions based on the video, or viewers can use their remote’s microphone button to ask their own questions.

YouTube said the assistant can respond to prompts such as questions about recipe ingredients or the background of a song’s lyrics. The answers appear while the video continues, without requiring the user to pause playback or exit the app.

The company said the feature is currently available to a limited group of users over 18. It supports English, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, and Korean.

Usage Trends And The Push To TV

YouTube first introduced the conversational AI tool in 2024 as a way to help viewers explore content in more detail. The expansion to TVs comes at a time when television has become a primary way people access the service. A Nielsen report from April 2025 found that YouTube accounted for 12.4% of total television audience time, placing it ahead of platforms such as Disney and Netflix.

The company has also added other AI features to its product lineup. These include a comments summarizer designed to help viewers catch up on discussions and an AI-driven search results carousel. In January, YouTube said creators will soon be able to produce Shorts using AI-generated versions of their own likeness. The company has also introduced a feature that automatically enhances videos uploaded at lower resolutions to full HD.

Last week, YouTube released a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, which allows users to watch content on a large virtual screen in an immersive environment.

How Rivals Are Using Conversational AI

Other platforms are adding similar tools to their TV experiences. Amazon has rolled out Alexa+ on Fire TV devices, which allows users to hold natural conversations, ask for tailored content recommendations, search for specific scenes in movies, or request information about actors and filming locations.

Roku has updated its AI voice assistant to handle open-ended questions about movies and shows, including prompts such as “What’s this movie about?” or “How scary is it?” Netflix is also testing its own AI search experience.

These efforts place YouTube’s TV expansion within a broader set of changes across streaming platforms, where conversational interfaces and AI-assisted discovery are becoming part of how viewers interact with content on the biggest screen in their homes.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

