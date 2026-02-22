Rivian Adds Apple Watch Controls As Software Update Expands Vehicle Features

Rivian is adding Apple Watch support to its vehicle controls, letting owners use the watch instead of a phone for basic functions, as part of a broader software update that also changes how drivers manage performance and accessibility features.

Apple Watch App And Core Controls

The company said on Thursday it will launch a companion app next week that pairs with the Apple Watch through an update to the Rivian mobile app. With the watch, owners will be able to lock and unlock doors, vent windows, and trigger the vehicle alarm.

Rivian said the app also introduces more precise and customizable controls. Users can turn the digital crown on the watch to set a target state of charge or adjust the cabin temperature. The app lets users choose four quick controls based on the functions they use most often.

Differences Between First And Second Generation Vehicles

The initial release comes with limits for first-generation R1T trucks and R1S SUVs. Owners of those vehicles will only be able to lock or unlock the car by opening the app and tapping the lock icon on the watch.

Second-generation R1 vehicles will support automatic unlocking as the driver approaches, as long as a digital key has been set up. Rivian said this behavior mirrors how the feature works on the phone.

Part Of A Broader Software Update

The Apple Watch support arrives alongside a wider update to Rivian’s vehicle software that rolled out on Thursday. The company said most of the changes focus on performance and accessibility.

One addition is a “kneel mode” that lowers the vehicle another inch below its previous low setting. The update also lets drivers switch between drive modes without causing the advanced driver assistance system to disengage.

Rivian is also adding a cold weather indicator that places a blue tint over the battery graphic on the vehicle’s display so drivers can see how much energy the pack is using for warming.

Software As A Product Line

Rivian sells electric vehicles, but software has become a central part of its business and a selling point for both consumers and partners. In 2024, Rivian and Volkswagen formed a $5.8 billion technology joint venture. Under that agreement, Volkswagen will invest in Rivian based on reaching milestones through 2027.

The companies have said software developed by the joint venture will be used in future vehicles across the Volkswagen Group.

Featured image credits: Flickr

