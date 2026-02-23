DMR News

Clear Ads Launches AI Search Optimization as 93% of AI Mode Queries Skip Websites

ByEthan Lin

Feb 23, 2026

Clear Ads, an Advertising agency, today launched an AI search optimization service designed to make brands visible across AI platforms where a growing share of discovery now begins.

The service arrives as consumer search behavior shifts toward AI-powered interfaces. A January 2026 study published by Search Engine Land found that 37% of consumers now start product searches with AI tools rather than traditional search engines. Salsify’s Q4 2025 Ecommerce Pulse Report put the number higher: 64% of consumers now use AI tools to discover or research products.

For most e-commerce brands, that shift has created a visibility gap. AI platforms generate product recommendations based on authority signals, mentions across trusted news outlets, structured website data, and consistent citation patterns. Brands without those signals don’t appear in AI-generated answers, regardless of their search rankings.

The timing reflects a structural change in online purchasing. On January 11, 2026, Google announced the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard co-developed with Shopify, Walmart, Target, and Etsy, and endorsed by more than 20 partners including Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and PayPal. UCP enables AI agents to compare products, check inventory, and complete purchases inside AI interfaces without redirecting shoppers to a retailer’s website. Zero-click behavior already reaches 93% in Google’s AI Mode search experience, according to data compiled by Exposure Ninja.

“Brands are optimizing for a search page that fewer customers visit each month,” said George Meressa, Founder of Clear Ads.

