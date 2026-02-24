Mastercard And Cloudflare Partner To Offer Cyber Defense Tools For Smaller Organizations

Mastercard and Cloudflare said they have formed a partnership to deliver cyber defense solutions aimed at small businesses, critical infrastructure operators, and government organizations, according to a joint press statement dated 20 February 2026.

What The Partnership Combines

The collaboration links Mastercard’s Recorded Future and RiskRecon attack surface monitoring tools with Cloudflare’s Application Security portfolio. The companies said the combined offering is designed to give organizations visibility into exposed assets and to add protective controls through a single setup.

How The Integrated Tools Work

The companies said the integrated solution lets organizations identify unprotected domains and software stacks, view their cyber posture in real time through graded security ratings, and apply automated protections such as web application firewalls and encryption. Findings are displayed inside Cloudflare’s Security Insights dashboard and are prioritized based on asset criticality.

Statements From Both Companies

“Small businesses account for about half of the world’s GDP. Our collaboration with Cloudflare strengthens the digital ecosystem, enabling businesses to focus on productivity and growth,” said Johan Gerber, Global Head of Security Solutions at Mastercard.

“Small businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments are strategic targets for cyberattacks but often lack the resources to defend themselves,” said Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudflare. “This partnership brings together the best in cyber defence so these organisations can protect themselves effectively.”

Featured image credits: Pexels

