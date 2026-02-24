Biogenic Solutions Expands Medical Waste Services in Oklahoma for Small and Mid-Size Healthcare Facilities

Biogenic Solutions has officially launched its medical waste services in Oklahoma with a simple goal: to make medical waste management easier, more cost-effective, and less time-consuming for small and mid-size healthcare facilities.

Founded in Texas, Biogenic Solutions works with clinics, laboratories, dental offices, veterinary practices, and specialty providers that are often underserved by national waste companies built around hospital-scale contracts and complexity.

“Most medical waste programs aren’t designed for smaller generators,” said Anthony Boscarini, VP of Sales at Biogenic Solutions. “They’re rigid, expensive for what you actually need, and packed with gotchas. We built our model around flexibility, reusable equipment, and service that respects a practice’s time.”

Where the Real Savings Come From

While cost matters, the biggest savings often come from time. Biogenic Solutions focuses on reducing the “operational drag” medical waste creates inside a practice. Their model eliminates surprise fees and reduces staff hours spent on logistics through:

This means fewer invoices to reconcile, fewer staff hours spent managing containers, fewer last-minute compliance scrambles, and no surprise fees buried in long-term contracts. This is supported by:

Straightforward Pricing : No “call center scripts” or hidden surcharges buried in long-term contracts.

: No “call center scripts” or hidden surcharges buried in long-term contracts. Automated Compliance: Every customer is enrolled in Biogenic Solutions’ fully automated platform that handles OSHA and regulatory requirements in the background, keeping facilities audit-ready without the paperwork scramble.

Dedicated Local Support: Real, dedicated account management designed around how Oklahoma facilities actually operate.

Hospital-Grade Equipment for Private Practices

Biogenic Solutions brings high-end technology to smaller generators that is typically reserved for large-scale systems:

Reusable Sharps & Waste Bins: Replacing single-use cardboard reduces disposable waste and improves facility safety.

Clinical Safety: Lockable, puncture-resistant containers reduce the risk of needlestick injuries by 87% and contamination.

Sustainable Impact: Reusable systems cut landfill waste by up to 70% and lower long-term costs.

Rather than layering on complexity, the company prioritizes consistency, predictability, and service reliability, the things that actually matter day to day inside a healthcare facility.

Compliance Without the Noise

All services meet OSHA and applicable state regulatory requirements, but Biogenic Solutions avoids turning compliance into a sales tactic. Instead, the company simplifies compliance through automation, allowing practices to stay current without chasing paperwork, updates, or training deadlines.

“We’re not trying to make medical waste exciting,” Boscarini added. “We’re trying to make it disappear into the background so healthcare teams can focus on patients instead of logistics. If you’re thinking about your waste vendor, something’s wrong.”

Biogenic Solutions now services healthcare facilities across Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and surrounding rural communities.

About Biogenic Solutions

Biogenic Solutions is a medical waste disposal company specializing in regulated medical waste, sharps disposal, medical document destruction, and OSHA training across Texas and Oklahoma. With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and local support, Biogenic Solutions serves a diverse range of industries, from large-scale hospitals to boutique medical spas.