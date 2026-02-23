MVS wins Fastest Growth Partner Award at Neat UK Partner Awards

MVS Audio Visual has been named Fastest Growth Partner at the 2026 Neat UK Partner Awards, recognising exceptional performance and expansion within Neat’s partner ecosystem over the past year.

The award places MVS among a small group of standout partners. Neat works with more than 200 UK trading partners, of which only seven received awards at the ceremony. MVS was recognised for achieving 204% year-on-year growth with Neat, more than tripling its results compared to the previous year and demonstrating consistent investment, technical capability, and delivery excellence.

This achievement highlights how UK AV integrator MVS Audio Visual triples its Neat sales in UK while continuing to support organisations with intelligent collaboration and meeting room solutions. The growth reflects strong demand from clients for modern, reliable video collaboration environments and MVS’s ability to design, deploy, and support those systems at scale.

Michael Waterworth, UKI Channel Manager at Neat, said “MVS’s continued growth and investment in Neat throughout the year has delivered real impact. Their commitment to developing opportunities, combined with their expertise, while championing our intelligent collaboration solutions makes them a standout partner in the UK&I, and a very deserving recipient of this award.”

The Fastest Growth Partner Award was collected on behalf of MVS by Tom Waring, Head of Technical Delivery Operations, and Courtney Trott, Head of Procurement and Logistics, recognising the collaborative effort across delivery, operations, and supply chain teams that supported the company’s expansion.

For clients, the awards signal reassurance that MVS is recognised by global technology vendors for consistent delivery standards, deep technical expertise, and strong partnership practices. MVS continues to provide end-to-end audiovisual services, including AV consultancy, design, supply, installation, and ongoing support across corporate, education, hospitality, retail, and public sector environments throughout the UK.

About MVS Audio Visual

MVS Audio Visual is an award-winning UK-based audiovisual integrator delivering professional AV solutions since 2014. The company supports organisations nationwide with video conferencing, meeting room technology, digital signage, booking systems, and AV support services. Operating with a vendor-agnostic approach, MVS partners with leading technology manufacturers to design and deliver solutions tailored to modern workplace needs, helping clients maximise the value of their AV investment.

