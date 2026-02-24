SEARCH.co Expands Agentic AI Solutions to Include Enterprise-Grade AI Sales Agents and Pipeline Automation

SEARCH.co today announced a major expansion of its Agentic AI solutions to include enterprise-grade AI sales agents and pipeline automation systems designed to execute core revenue functions autonomously. The move positions the company at the forefront of the shift from task-based AI assistance to fully orchestrated, multi-agent workflow systems capable of driving measurable business outcomes.

While many organizations have adopted AI tools to support isolated tasks, most remain dependent on manual oversight and fragmented automation. SEARCH.co’s expanded platform is built to replace disconnected systems with autonomous AI agents that operate across marketing, sales, and revenue operations environments—qualifying leads, updating CRM systems, managing follow-ups, forecasting pipeline health, and coordinating cross-functional workflows.

“AI must do more than assist. It has to execute,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEARCH.co. “Our expansion into enterprise-grade AI sales agents reflects what the market is demanding—autonomous systems that improve pipeline velocity, increase conversion rates, and reduce operational friction. This is about measurable revenue impact, not incremental productivity gains.”

From Automation to Autonomous Execution

Traditional marketing and sales automation platforms rely heavily on static workflows and predefined triggers. SEARCH.co’s Agentic AI architecture introduces dynamic decision-making loops that allow AI agents to adapt in real time based on behavioral signals, CRM data, engagement metrics, and historical performance.

The platform enables organizations to deploy specialized AI agents across key revenue functions:

AI Sales Agents: Lead qualification, personalized outreach sequencing, CRM updates, follow-up management, and predictive scoring.

Pipeline Automation: Autonomous forecasting, deal-stage monitoring, and alert systems designed to surface stalled opportunities.

Cross-Functional Orchestration: Coordinated workflows between marketing, sales, and operations teams, reducing manual handoffs and data inconsistencies.

Multi-Agent Infrastructure: API-driven architecture allowing multiple AI agents to collaborate within structured governance frameworks.

Unlike chatbot-based systems or single-function AI integrations, SEARCH.co’s solution operates as a structured multi-agent ecosystem designed to execute defined business objectives with human oversight and enterprise controls.

Enterprise-Ready Architecture

The expanded Agentic AI solution is built for mid-market and enterprise organizations, including private equity-backed portfolio companies seeking operational efficiency and accelerated growth.

Key enterprise features include:

Role-based access controls and audit logs

Human-in-the-loop override capabilities

CRM, ERP, and marketing stack integrations

Secure deployment options, including hybrid configurations

Performance dashboards tied directly to revenue KPIs

“Agentic AI represents the next evolution of marketing and revenue infrastructure,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEARCH.co. “We are moving beyond AI as a content or task generator. This expansion allows organizations to deploy structured AI systems that actively manage and optimize go-to-market execution. It’s a shift from support tools to operational infrastructure.”

Designed for Measurable ROI

SEARCH.co’s expanded platform focuses on tangible outcomes, including:

Shortened sales cycles

Improved lead-to-opportunity conversion

Increased sales team capacity without headcount expansion

Reduced administrative workload

Enhanced pipeline visibility

The company reports growing demand from organizations seeking to consolidate multiple SaaS tools into unified AI-driven orchestration systems capable of delivering consistent performance improvements.

Implementation is structured around a phased deployment model, beginning with revenue workflow mapping, followed by AI agent configuration, integration with existing systems, and performance calibration against defined KPIs.

Market Shift Toward Agentic AI

Industry analysts have noted a broader transition toward agent-based AI architectures that combine automation, predictive analytics, and structured decision-making frameworks. As enterprises move from experimentation to production deployment, the demand for governed, scalable AI infrastructure continues to increase.

SEARCH.co’s expansion aligns with this trend, offering organizations a practical pathway from isolated AI pilots to integrated, revenue-focused AI systems.

The expanded Agentic AI Sales and Pipeline Automation platform is available immediately to qualified enterprise and mid-market clients.

About SEARCH.co

SEARCH.co specializes in enterprise-grade Agentic AI solutions designed to automate and orchestrate complex business workflows. Along with Automatic.co, the company provides AI-driven systems that integrate across marketing, sales, and operational environments, helping organizations increase efficiency, reduce overhead, and drive measurable growth. Through structured multi-agent architectures and enterprise-ready deployment models, SEARCH.co delivers scalable AI infrastructure for modern revenue teams.