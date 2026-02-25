DMR News

Blue Fin Vision® Deepens Ongoing ZEISS Collaboration as Part of Global Faculty and Education Programme

Feb 25, 2026

As a ZEISS Key Opinion Leader and international faculty contributor, Mr Hove participates in educational initiatives, expert forums, and international meetings dedicated to improving surgical reproducibility, visual outcomes, and patient safety. These engagements form part of ZEISS’s wider global programme supporting surgeons who combine high procedural volume with transparent, outcomes-driven practice.

At Blue Fin Vision®, ZEISS technology is integrated throughout the entire patient pathway – from advanced biometry and diagnostic imaging to surgical planning, intraoperative visualisation, and premium intraocular lens selection. This systems-based approach supports measurable consistency in surgical accuracy and recovery, while reinforcing the clinic’s emphasis on structured outcome analysis across its London and South-East services.

Mr Hove brings a distinctive dual perspective to the collaboration as both a high-volume cataract and lens replacement surgeon and a patient who personally selected ZEISS AT LISA tri trifocal lenses. His experience underpins the clinic’s philosophy of aligning advanced optical platforms with meticulous surgical technique, careful patient selection, and clear communication about expected visual outcomes. By combining technology with data transparency, the clinic aims to ensure that discussions around premium lens options remain grounded in real-world performance and patient-centred decision-making.

The collaboration will continue throughout 2026, alongside participation in international educational forums across Europe and Asia. Upcoming engagements will focus on cataract surgery standardisation, microscope innovation, and evolving premium lens technologies, ensuring that insights shared within the global ZEISS network translate into tangible clinical benefit for UK patients.

Further information on the Blue Fin Vision® and ZEISS collaboration – including detailed integration of ZEISS systems across diagnostics, surgery, and outcomes reporting – is available at: https://bluefinvision.com/zeiss-collaboration/

For more information about Blue Fin Vision®, use the contact details below:

