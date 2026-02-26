American Event Rental Expands Premium Tent Inventory Across Massachusetts and Rhode Island

American Event Rental has introduced new lines across its tent inventory, including 40-foot wide keder frame tents, along with expanded quantities of 30-foot wide keder frame tents, pole tents, and 20-foot wide high-peak frame tents designed to support everything from backyard celebrations to large-scale event installations.

This expansion significantly increases the company’s capacity for peak-season weekends and improves availability for clients planning high-end outdoor events.

Creating Support For More Customers

Owner of American Event Rental, James Masison, had this to say about the new additions:

“Our goal is to provide professional-grade tenting options that look clean, modern, and polished while being safe and weather-ready.” He went on to add that “By expanding our inventory with 40’ wide keder frame tents and increasing our overall tenting capacity, we’re able to support more weddings, larger corporate events, and private parties across Massachusetts and Rhode Island without compromising on quality or service.”

American Event Rental specializes in event tent rentals for a wide range of occasions, including weddings, corporate functions, graduations, backyard parties, and community events. The company provides delivery, professional installation, and takedown services, helping clients create safe and well-executed outdoor event spaces.

A Focus On Keder Frame Tents

Keder frame tents have become increasingly popular in the event industry due to their clean appearance, tensioned fabric structure, and ability to create upscale environments for formal gatherings. With the addition of larger 40’ wide structures, American Event Rental is now positioned to serve more high-capacity events while maintaining the flexibility needed for residential and mid-sized installations. Graduation party tents are very popular during May and June, and increased inventory means more parties served. Spring and fall are filled with weddings.

In addition to tenting, American Event Rental offers a full selection of event rental equipment, including tables, chairs, linens, lighting, staging, and dance floors, allowing customers to coordinate their event needs through one trusted vendor.

For more information on products within this new expansion, please visit the website here: https://americaneventrental.com/ .

About American Event Rental

Since 2019, American Event Rental has served communities throughout Norfolk County, Bristol County, and surrounding areas, including much of Rhode Island, with a focus on timely delivery, clean equipment, and dependable service.