Williams & Yates Achieves FIDI-FAIM Accreditation

Williams & Yates, an international moving company, is pleased to announce that it has recently been assessed and given FIDI-FAIM accreditation. The accolade compliments the firm’s focus on high-end domestic and international moves where it manages fine arts, beautiful furnishings, and high net worth relocations, delivering a reliable service across all aspects of the moving process.

FIDI (Fédération Internationale des Déménageurs Internationaux) is an alliance of global international movers and FAIM (FIDI Accredited International Mover) is the organisation’s certification program. Combined, these are known for enforcing rigorous standards in the removals industry, with companies having to undergo multi-day audits, staff training, data protection, supply chain management, and more to achieve accreditation.

Williams & Yates, based in London, the United Kingdom, joined FIDI UK on 30 January 2026. FIDI Affiliate and is searchable via the FIDI Affiliate Find page.

“FAIM is widely regarded as the most demanding quality system in the international removals sector,” explains a Williams & Yates spokesperson. “It assesses every part of a move, from the initial planning stages through to final delivery overseas ensuring the highest quality at all times.”

This accreditation confirms that Williams & Yates offers high-quality removals for every part of the move. This includes transport and dealing with customs as well as delivery. For clients in the UK or other international locations, this provides peace of mind, especially when moving to countries like the USA, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere.

The recognition by FIDI reinforces Williams & Yates’s reputation for personalised white glove services. International removals is a competitive field, so the FIDI-FAIM accreditation assures customers that Williams & Yates is offering top-tier standards.

FAIM certification is not awarded permanently or easily. Williams & Yates will be subject to regular, ongoing independent audits to ensure that it consistently meets the standards that the organisation demands. Audits examine every part of the business, including operations and documentation, with auditors guaranteeing third-party impartiality for fairness.

